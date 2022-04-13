Ponsse's solutions for wood processing - watch a recording of the online event

HELSINKI, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agility and reliability are key properties in Ponsse's harvester heads. Harvester heads must withstand constant stress in varying conditions and operate accurately without damaging any stems. Ponsse has decades of experience and a range of productive solutions for wood processing mounted on base machines, developed together with customers.

At the online event, Ponsse's customers and specialists talk about their experiences in the PONSSE H8HD, H9 and H10 harvester heads, ideal for 20–40-ton base machines.

Further information:

Janne Loponen, Product Manager, Harvester Heads,

janne.loponen@ponsse.com

Tel. +358 40 502 8018.

