DEUS Vayanne Makes World Debut at the New York International Auto Show

The Vayanne is the manifesto of the DEUS design language of symmetry and infinity that sculpts the car's character.

DEUS, Italdesign, and Williams Advanced Engineering stand as one to lead the way to luxury electric hypercars with the Vayanne production-oriented concept.

With predicted power of more than 2,200 horsepower (1,640 kW), over 2,000 Nm (1,475 lb-ft) of torque, and a top speed of more than 400 km/h (248 mph) and 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) delivered in under 1.99 seconds, the Vayanne is a seamless blend of outstanding performance and perfect design 1 .

The production version of the Vayanne will be limited to a series of 99 units, with the first delivery in 2025 2 .

Unique market position thanks to the fusion of timeless aspects of design and functionality paired with cutting-edge performance figures and technology, which is second to none in the EV segment.

DEUS Vayanne is the oasis of luxury in the world of electric hypercars.

Three Brands, One Mission – Reimagining the Most Powerful Electric Hypercar in History

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DEUS Automobiles, Italdesign, and Williams Advanced Engineering stand as one to inspire the way to luxury electric hypercars. This unique partnership emerged DEUS' ambition to design and create an electric hypercar set to become the benchmark of driving emotion. Our dedication to achieving perfection is further refined by Italdesign's heritage and skills and Williams Advanced Engineering's ground-breaking electrification technologies.

The DEUS Vayanne production-oriented concept is the first in the automotive industry to feature the Halo Infinity Mirror throughout a vehicle’s interior, creating a unique interior effect that changes according to the viewing angle. (PRNewswire)

The Vayanne design concept began to take shape in 2020 at DEUS Automobiles, and from the start it embodied the idea of merging an everlasting spirit with modernity and paying homage to DEUS' Viennese roots.

Vayanne is the result of the three-way collaboration of philosophies and commitments with a shared goal of producing the first electric vehicle in automotive history to cross the 2,200 horsepower1 mark while delivering a comfortable and luxurious ride, outstanding performance figures, and maximum daily usability in the hypercar class.

With a ground clearance of 12 cm (4.7 inches) and useable storage space, the car integrates performance and practicality, while harnessing an acceleration figure of under 1.99 seconds1 for the 100 km/h (0-62 mph) launch truly deserves the title of master of versatility.

"We are really satisfied with the results achieved with the Vayanne, in this first phase of our collaboration with DEUS. Thanks to our distinctive experience in low series vehicle development and manufacturing, we are able to provide our technical support and know-how. Moreover, we are excited to apply and integrate the innovative technologies provided by our partner Williams Advanced Engineering," said Marco Volpengo, Italdesign head of automotive business development Europe.

Our Vision is the Name Itself: Vayanne – Proudly Named After the Heart of Europe

DEUS Vayanne is a testimonial of seamlessly blending modern technology with timeless aspects of design, functionality, and interaction to deliver our ultimate promise: to breathtakingly break the boundaries between luxury and the future, just like the city of Vienna itself, that has endured for centuries while continuously evolving.

In this regard, DEUS is further confirming its Austrian heritage of outstanding quality standards brought to life with flair and passion.

Exterior Design – A Concept of Symmetry and Infinity

"At DEUS, design is not merely about the looks, it is an integrated concept that reflects the marque's main credo: to effortlessly combine exquisite design and functionality with cutting-edge technology in the EV hypercar segment. To showcase this harmony, we chose to stylise the Vayanne around the idea of symmetry and geometric alignment of its lines and design features," said Adrian-Filip Butuca, head of design at DEUS.

In this regard, the shape of the front and rear grilles is made to represent the infinity loop. The parametric grilles convey even more of a holistic approach through the meticulously aligned pattern that gradually increases in fade intensity. The pattern of the parametric grilles is represented by hexagonal shapes that continuously flow into each other to create the desired effect of angel wings being enclosed by the uninterrupted taillight strip in the rear and to further increase the premium feeling of the car's stance in the front. Thus, the needed airflow for the cooling system and aerodynamic performance is assured, while maintaining the shape of the infinity symbol.

Furthermore, for every air duct there is another matching air duct to keep the styling in line with the symmetry while ensuring the angles of those ducts are geometrically aligned. This is the result of DEUS and Italdesign styling and engineering departments working hand-in-hand to make no compromises between design and feasibility and to achieve maximum performance.

Interior Design – The Oasis of Luxury in the EV Segment

Smooth yet dominant curves combined with refined geometry give the DEUS Vayanne its timeless aspect of exterior and interior design. We are embracing the ergonomic positioning of physical controls that are easy to use and let the driver focus on the most important thing – driving. Sporting a fully digital instrument cluster and control display this creates the ideal blend of experiences.

The 100-percent electric heart of Vayanne is fitted with green interiors. The natural leather selected for the upholstery was treated and produced combining sustainable, technologically advanced solutions throughout the production process, with strong commitment to zero waste for a circular economy model.

The two nuances featured on the launch configuration of the Vayanne, white and black, illustrate the synergy between purity, perfection, beauty and naturalness on the one hand and elegance, technology and avant-garde on the other.

DEUS is the first in the automotive industry to implement the Halo Infinity mirror throughout a vehicle's interior. This innovative design feature as applied in the DEUS Vayanne is vital to carrying over DEUS' infinity theme from the production-oriented hypercar concept's exterior to its interior. It embraces the whole interior from the doors throughout the dashboard and connotes the infinite feeling of DEUS. The effect changes in regard to the viewing angle, a trait incorporated to suggest that everyone's view is unique.

We put very high consideration in the way the Vayanne sounds, that is why we are determined to develop a configurable DEUS Active Sound to further enhance the driving experience.

The Production Version of the DEUS Vayanne will Feature Expert Technical Support from Italdesign and Williams Advanced Engineering

Williams Advanced Engineering and Italdesign are no strangers to collaboration; announcing a unique partnership in April 2021 for a high performance, flexible EV platform; EVX, supporting a long-term vision for EV architecture.

This rolling chassis utilised Williams Advanced Engineering's expertise in electrification, light-weighting, innovative chassis structures and vehicle and system integration.

The collaboration with DEUS represents an exciting opportunity to showcase another new approach of Williams Advanced Engineering's electrification and production capabilities, together with Italdesign's engineering and styling proficiency.

Dyrr Ardash, head of strategic partnerships, Williams Advanced Engineering said, "Building on our existing and successful collaborative partnership with Italdesign, we are delighted to be part of the world premiere for the DEUS Vayanne, a hypercar that seeks to combine luxury with ultimate performance. Working as the Electrification and Technology Partner, we look forward to employing our expertise in electrification to support the programme's performance targets."

About DEUS Automobiles

DEUS Automobiles – established in Vienna, Austria, in 2020 – aims to stand out in the increasingly competitive hypercar sector by offering its fresh and objective vision and innovative concepts in terms of luxury, performance, and exclusivity, and DEUS is poised to become a hypercar driving experience touchstone.

The inspiration for the DEUS brand name is a powerful, shining entity and the idea of timeless strength and precision driving creativity and innovation. The embodiment of this concept is DEUS Automobiles Head of Design, Adrian-Filip Butuca. This inspired designer's daily commitment is fueled by his passion, dedication, and determination, and it is the vital spark that ignites DEUS Automobiles' mission as it enters the international landscape with its signature logo: a lightning bolt.

The DEUS lightning bolt aligns with the company's focus on 100-percent electric propulsion technology that will power the ultra-limited, high-performance hypercars DEUS Automobiles will create with the technical support from Italdesign and Williams Advanced Engineering.

With 50-years of experience and expertise developing pre-series and limited and ultra-limited production vehicles at its Torino, Italy headquarters, Italdesign can offer DEUS Automobiles the strategic and technical support necessary to help get its creative visions ready for the road while playing the role of enabling and integrating emerging and innovative vehicle technologies.

DEUS Automobiles is part of a group of businesses with more than 30 years of success in industries ranging from publishing to packaging and is active in today's broader mobility ecosystem and is committed to an exploratory approach towards product, business, and collaborative innovation.

1 computer simulated performance, not validated

2 projected delivery date

The DEUS Vayanne production-oriented concept made its world debut today at the New York International Auto Show. (PRNewswire)

