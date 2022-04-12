Town of Ogunquit, ME launches mobile payment option for parking with Passport

Ogunquit continues to innovate by offering easier ways to pay for parking with Passport

OGUNQUIT, Maine, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Town of Ogunquit launches its first mobile payment parking application with transportation software and payments company, Passport. The Passport application is also used in many neighboring communities along the Maine coast including Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, Old Orchard Beach and Portland to name a few. With Passport's platform in place, the Town can deliver a seamless parking experience for its visitors. Beach goers and visitors no longer have to fumble for credit cards and can also extend their parking session from their phone to stay longer at the beach or enjoy attractions in Ogunquit including walking the Marginal Way or lingering longer at the many shops and restaurants in Ogunquit Village and Perkins Cove.

Ogunquit now uses the Passport Parking application, which allows drivers to safely and conveniently manage parking sessions through their smartphones. After downloading the free app, a user enters the respective zone number, license plate number and the desired length of time for parking. Users can receive notifications when their sessions are about to expire and view receipts and parking history directly from their smartphones.

"Our beach town continues to thrive and grow as a welcoming community and bustling tourist destination. We love Passport's enforcement solution, and adding Passport's mobile payment option made sense," says Matt Buttrick, Town Manager. "Passport gives us the ease of using one platform to manage our parking and mobility needs."

In addition to utilizing Passport's platform to offer mobile payments for parking, Ogunquit also powers its enforcement operations with the same platform, allowing it to aggregate all mobility data and centralize the management of rates and policies through one system.

"With Passport, the Town of Ogunquit can provide its residents and visitors with easier ways to pay for parking so they can fully enjoy what Ogunquit, the 'Beautiful Place by the Sea', has to offer," says Mollie Bolin, Passport sales executive. "We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Ogunquit to enhance the user experience while supporting the needs of the Town's parking and enforcement services and goals through our technology."

