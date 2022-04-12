Life Time Delivers the Ultimate Boutique Experience; Ultra Fit Rolls Out as Most Intense Workout Joining Alpha and GTX Small Group Offerings

More than 22,000 live classes are taught weekly at Life Time's 150+ Athletic Country clubs including 5,600+ unlimited Signature Group Training classes – all with one membership

CHANHASSEN, Minn., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As health-conscious consumers evaluate how and where they spend their time and resources, following more than two years of upheaval to their wellness routines, Life Time , the nation's premier Healthy Way of Life brand (NYSE: LTH), is delivering the ultimate boutique experience for its members with the nationwide rollout of Ultra Fit, Life Time's most intense workout designed to strengthen bodily systems for a higher metabolism, improved hormonal response, and other physiological changes.

The new training program joins the already successful GTX and Alpha small group training formats and supports a recent national survey conducted by Life Time in which 50 percent of people responded they prefer to work out in a smaller, supportive training community with structured, goal-focused workouts.

Offered as part of its new Signature Membership option, members can now participate in unlimited Ultra Fit, Alpha and GTX whenever they want at multiple Life Time athletic country clubs. Life Time's Signature Group Training formats are coached by more than 1,500 of the industry's leading instructors and offer an all-encompassing approach to wellness:

Ultra Fit – created by Bahram Akradi , Founder, Chairman and CEO of Life Time, Ultra Fit provides strength, stability, and sprint interval training that challenges the neurological, musculoskeletal and cardiovascular systems - all based on science-backed movements.

Alpha – Olympic-style compound and extreme metabolic weightlifting and conditioning through Alpha will help you master all technical movements in an advanced strength training format.

GTX – with heart rate-based training, GTX is the ultimate group training experience, featuring a 50/50 blend of cardio and strength.

"Our commitment has always been to welcome members of every fitness level and provide the best programs and performers in our best places to help them achieve their health and wellness goals," said Amber McMillan, Life Time's Senior Vice President of Fitness and Weight Loss. "These Signature Group classes, now with unlimited access through our Signature Membership, create not only the ultimate boutique experience but the ultimate in a healthy way of life experience, given the vast offerings in our clubs for every age and ability."

In total, Life Time offers more than 91,000 live group classes in-person and digitally companywide every month through Signature Group Training classes, group studio classes (cycle, Yoga, Barre, etc.), livestreamed classes on Life Time Digital. The company will continue to grow its group class offerings through 2022.

Life Time's Signature Membership provides many benefits including priority reservations for all Signature and group classes and adult social events; kids events and camps, pickleball and tennis court time and access to more Life Time locations nationwide, in addition to digital programming and content with Life Time Digital. Signature Group Training can also be accessed as one of the many benefits of Life Time's new One-Day Membership where members can experience the energy of the community and experience the full breadth of Life Time offerings.

For more information on Life Time's Signature Group Training programs, visit www.lifetime.life/training-types/group-training or sign up for a One-Day Membership here .

About Life Time®

Over nearly 30 years, Life Time (NYSE: LTH) has reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. More than 30,000 Life Time professionals are dedicated to providing the best programs and experiences at more than 160 Life Time athletic country clubs in the United States and Canada, and via a complementary, comprehensive digital platform and portfolio of iconic athletic events – all with the objective of inspiring healthier, happier lives.

