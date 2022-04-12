Energy Industry Empowers Job Seekers During EnergyCareers 2022

Virtual event offers programming to explore long-term careers in the energy industry

WASHINGTON, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Energy Workforce Development (CEWD) will host EnergyCareers 2022 , a free, virtual career exploration event and job fair on April 28, 2022. The third annual program will bring together those who want to work in the energy industry, those considering future career options, and those who have never yet imagined themselves supporting a clean energy future. Attendees will have access to educational programming, networking sessions, exhibits, and job openings.

Get Into Energy with the Center for Energy Workforce Development (PRNewsfoto/Center for Energy Workforce Development (CEWD)) (PRNewswire)

With a workforce of six million people, the energy sector continues to be an emerging essential industry with countless opportunities for job seekers, students, and career-changers. Careers in clean energy are paving the way for a sustainable future and energy professionals are proudly leading the country's focus on climate change goals while maintaining energy reliability, resiliency, safety, and affordability.

The virtual event offers attendees the chance to explore the positive impact of a career in energy, connect them with companies who are hiring for the growing workforce, and hear from industry representatives. The full schedule is linked here and sessions include:

Exploring Engineering and Technical Careers in Energy

Exploring Trade Careers in Energy

Exploring Business Careers in Energy

Strengthening Your Interview Skills

Preparing Your Resume to Pursue an Energy Career

Adding Energy to Your Schools' Curriculum

Meet Energy Engineers

Meet Skilled Trade Professionals

Meet Blacks in Energy

Meet Women in Energy

Meet Members of Energy Industry's LGBTQ Community

Meet Hispanics in Energy

Meet Veterans in Energy

"No matter your interests, education, or skill level, the energy industry is an exciting path for anyone to explore," said Missy Henriksen, CEWD's Executive Director. "We look forward to a robust day of programs and discussions during EnergyCareers 2022, which CEWD so proudly hosts with a group of notable partners across the industry who are looking to fill and support the growing energy pipeline."

EnergyCareers 2022 will be held virtually on Thursday, April 28 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET. Learn more and register at https://getintoenergy.org/energy-careers-2022/.

About The Center for Energy Workforce Development

The Center for Energy Workforce Development (CEWD) is a non-profit consortium of electric, natural gas, nuclear, and renewable energy companies, and their associations, committed to the development of a skilled, diverse energy workforce.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Center for Energy Workforce Development (CEWD)