Staypineapple Launches "Where Yellow is a Feeling" Spring Campaign

Entrants Can Enter for a Chance to Win a Five-Night Stay at a Staypineapple Hotel and Roundtrip Airfare for Two

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Staypineapple , known for its fun and unique approach to hospitality, is launching a "Where Yellow is a Feeling" spring campaign with a chance to win a five-night stay at any Staypineapple hotel along with roundtrip airfare for two.

Staypineapple (PRNewswire)

At Staypineapple, yellow isn't just a color. It's a feeling! The Staypineapple experience is about feeling happy, relaxed, carefree, and welcome! Feelings that Staypineapple hotel guests carry with them long after their stay.

Staypineapple is inviting guests to share what the feeling of yellow means to them through the "Where Yellow is a Feeling" contest which runs April 11 through April 22, 2022. Entrants can enter for a chance to win a five-night stay at any Staypineapple hotel with roundtrip airfare for two by:

Instagram or Facebook page, liking the contest post, and commenting about what the feeling of yellow means to them using the hashtag #YellowIsAFeeling. Visiting Staypineapple'sorpage, liking the contest post, and commenting about what the feeling of yellow means to them using the hashtag #YellowIsAFeeling.

contest page at Staypineapple.com. Entering on theat Staypineapple.com.

Visiting any Staypineapple hotel or restaurant and completing an entry form.

For the campaign's full terms and conditions, please visit Staypineapple.com/yellow-is-a-feeling .

About Staypineapple

Staypineapple is a brand of upscale, out-of-the-ordinary boutique hotels in urban markets nationwide, owned and managed by Pineapple Hospitality, based in Bellevue, Wash. Focused on thoughtful service and design, with an uncanny knack for anticipating needs, the dog-friendly hotels wholeheartedly embrace the pineapple's symbol of hospitality and joy. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Staypineapple.com or call (866) 866-7977. Follow Staypineapple on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

SOURCE Pineapple Hospitality