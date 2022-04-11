InventHelp Presents Color Coded Phone Case (LGT-127)

PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I get very frustrated when I go to use the buttons on the side of my phone because they blend in," said the inventor from Las Vegas, Nev. "I thought of this idea to help show where the buttons are on a phone so that it is easier to find them."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

She created the patent-pending COLOR BUTTONS to create a mobile phone case with color-coded markings on or around the main control buttons that would provide users with a fast way to locate the buttons in order to use them. The invention could also help individuals that may have perception disabilities. Additionally, this could be produced in a variety of colors and designs.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LGT-127, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp