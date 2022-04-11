InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Security Monitoring Device (LGT-144)

PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more effective form of on-command surveillance and personal security," said an inventor, from Henderson, Nev., "so I invented the EYE SPOT. My design can be used to monitor and record anytime, especially when criminal or abusive encounters might be experienced."

InventHelp Logo

The invention provides on-the-go security and surveillance for smart device owners. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional recording devices. As a result, it enables the user to monitor actions and record from a remote location and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for security-conscious individuals.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LGT-144, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

