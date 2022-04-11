GAMUT REVOLUTIONIZES LOCAL OTT ADVERTISING THROUGH ADVANCED AND TURNKEY PERSONALIZATION OF ADS ACROSS OVER 100 PREMIUM CONTENT PROVIDERS THROUGH EXLUSUVE PARTNERSHIP WITH ADGREETZ

The personalization of ads drove increased customer engagement and purchases for a major online and in store retailer

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gamut, Cox Media Group's award-winning end-to-end automated and intelligent advertising platform for local OTT advertising, has entered a strategic partnership with AdGreetz, the industry's leading ad-tech, martech personalization provider. The partnership solves the industry challenge to offer compelling personalized local OTT advertisements to consumers, at scale, leveraging and further extending Gamut's platform capabilities and reach to an expansive list of over 100 of the most popular and premium publishers who are streaming OTT content.

With Gamut and AdGreetz, national, regional, and local advertisers are now empowered to more effectively engage their consumers by producing, deploying, and optimizing relevant, datadriven, hyper-personalized ads that are received in real-time via OTT. The partnership recently completed its pilot campaign with a national wine and spirits retailer with a goal to increase conversion rate and exposure using OTT advertising. The customized campaign delivered a 2.05X lift in total purchases made from those who were exposed to personalized ads compared to those who did not receive personalized ads.

Personalized ads create a positive experience for consumers. 3 in 5 say that their session is enjoyable when the advertisements delivered are customized.

*HUB Entertainment Research, "TV Advertising: Fact vs Fiction" June 2021

"The media world around us is changing daily and our advertisers' requirements plus consumer expectations are evolving on a constant basis," said Soo Jin Oh, President at Gamut. "As we introduced personalization capabilities, partnering with AdGreetz made perfect sense. Their platform has proven to be one of the most effective tools for advertisers to communicate specific messaging tailored to individual users in a scalable manner. For the first time, the most innovative brands and agencies can easily and affordably produce and deploy smart, relevant, data-driven, hyper-personalized video ads to top premium broadcasters, cable, virtual MVPDs, Fast Apps and Walled Garden Streaming Services. "

"AdGreetz is excited to be joining forces with Gamut and empowering their wide array of advertisers to revolutionize the way they converse with past, current and prospective customers, utilizing hundreds (or even thousands) of smart, data-driven, relevant, hyper-personalized ads that resonate with each individual recipients, instead of one-size-fits-all, generic ads." said Eric Frankel, CEO/Founder at AdGreetz.

The first brand to implement hyper-personalization on Gamut is a national wine and spirits retailer, whose recent holiday campaign deployed 1,110 video creatives to the app's key age demographic (21-65 years old). In total, the campaign generated 102,000,000 impressions, more than 2,000,000 per day with up to 2,500 individual ads served per second. The campaign personalization included the ad recipient's city, store location and store address. Future collaborations can include significantly more granularity, including gender, marital/familial status, day of week, time of day, weather, SKUs, shopping history, loyalty points, and more.

About Gamut:

Gamut, the leader in local OTT, is a solutions-based advertising organization focused on connecting brands to their most relevant consumers and communities, across all platforms. Gamut and its award-winning OTT product, Gamut TOTAL®, empower advertisers through guaranteed premium inventory, advanced fraud-free options and maximized campaign performance. Gamut's exceptional ability to deliver effective advertising campaigns starts with knowledge and experience gained over 20 years in the digital space and founded on a century of success. Gamut aligns with industry-leading sister companies CoxReps and Cox Media Group to provide advertisers with a holistic approach to reaching key audiences. For more information about Gamut, please visit: www.gamut.media.

About AdGreetz:

AdGreetz empowers brands, agencies and ad platforms to easily build stronger relationships with customers and increase engagement 5X-7X and activation 2X-3X by producing and deploying smart, hyper-personalized, data-driven, relevant, video and display ads and messages (versus a generic, much less-activating version) on 26 channels, optimized by AI/machine learning in real-time. AdGreetz is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, Philadelphia, London, Paris, Bangalore, Sydney and Kuwait City. Visit adgreetz.com

