DEBIOPHARM ANNOUNCES ONCOLOGY RESEARCH ADVANCEMENTS AT AACR 2022 FOR NOVEL CANCER COMPOUNDS AND DRUG DELIVERY TECHNOLOGIES Pre-clinical & clinical exploratory poster presentations to highlight oncology results with Debio 0123, xevinapant, and Multilink™ technology for antibody drug conjugates

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Debiopharm, (www.debiopharm.com/debiopharm-international/) an oncology and infectious disease focused biopharmaceutical company based in Switzerland, today announced data releases on 3 investigational products including Debio 0123 (Selective WEE1 inhibitor), clinical exploratory results for xevinapant (IAP inhibitor), and 2 Multilink™ technology posters (antibody drug conjugate linker) at the 2022 Annual American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) meeting in New Orleans, Louisiana. The AACR conference serves as the focal point of the cancer research community to gather together and share advances in oncology science. Debiopharm and their partners' poster presentations represent scientific progress in the research of these compounds leveraging novel modes of action and new delivery methods in development to treat cancer types with high unmet needs.

"Scientific cancer research is evolving quickly, bringing us the insights needed to better develop safer and more effective anti-tumor therapies. Our ultimate vision is to translate these findings into meaningful outcomes for patients in future clinical settings," explained Carolina Haefliger, Head of Translational Medicine at Debiopharm.

AACR 2022 Poster Sessions

Compound Title Date and Time N° Debio 0123 The WEE1 inhibitor Debio 0123

enhances the efficacy of standard

of care DNA Damaging agents in

lung cancer models Tue, April 12th,

9:00am-12:30pm



Section 5 #4894 Multilink™ technology A novel antibody drug conjugate

linker enabling production of ADCs

with high drug to antibody ratios

and fast payload release for improved efficacy Mon, April 11th,

1:30-5:00pm Section 21 #4882 Multilink™ technology

(combined with Genome & Co's Antibody) The antibody-drug conjugate GENA-111

conjugated to auristatin F shows

therapeutic potency in BCAM positive epithelial cancer Mon, April 11th,

1:30-5:00pm Section 21 #1716 xevinapant

(rights under Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany) The IAP antagonist xevinapant in combination

with high-dose cisplatin chemoradiotherapy

induces NF-kB and apoptotic pathway biomarkers

in patients with high-risk, locally advanced

squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck Tue, April 12th, 1:30-5:00pm Section 33 #603

About Debio 0123

Debio 0123 is an inhibitor of WEE1 kinase, a key regulator of the G2/M and S phase checkpoints, activated in response to DNA damage, allowing cells to repair their DNA before resuming their cell cycle. WEE1 inhibition, particularly in combination with DNA damaging agents, induces DNA breaks leading to the accumulation of DNA damage. In conjunction with abrogation of other checkpoints such as those of the G1 phase of the cell cycle, the compound pushes the cells through cycle without DNA repair, promoting mitotic catastrophe and inducing apoptosis of cancer cells.

About Multilink™

Multilink™ is a new cleavable linker platform suited for multidrug attachment and compatible with any conjugation technology to produce ADCs with high DAR (drug-to-antibody ratio), allowing the loading of multiple payloads on an antibody for an enhanced therapeutic effect. This highly effective and well-tolerated linker platform is available for use of other specialty biotech or pharmaceutical companies to generate a proprietary, clinical-stage ADCs.

About xevinapant

Xevinapant, now exclusively licensed to Merck for product development and commercialization, is a potential first-in-class potent, oral, small-molecule inhibitor of IAPs (Inhibitor of Apoptosis Proteins). In preclinical studies, xevinapant restored sensitivity to apoptosis in cancer cells, thereby depriving them of one of their major resistance mechanisms to anticancer therapy. Currently in phase III clinical research, in a randomized, placebo-controlled phase II study, xevinapant has demonstrated preliminary evidence of efficacy in combination with chemoradiotherapy (CRT) in patients with high-risk locally advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (LA SCCHN), with a clinically significant and sustained clinical activity and an acceptable safety profile compared with CRT alone.

About Genome & Co.

Since its establishment in 2015, Genome and Company develops next waves of innovative drugs including anti-cancer microbiome therapeutics and novel target immune checkpoint inhibitors. Through continuing open innovations with global external collaborations and strategic investments, the company has expanded its microbiome pipeline into brain diseases and continues to pioneer the market in becoming a fully integrated global healthcare group capable of research, development and manufacturing of first-in-class pharmaceutical modalities including microbiome. For more information, please refer to http://genomecom.co.kr/.

Debiopharm's commitment to patients

Debiopharm develops innovative therapies that target high unmet medical needs in oncology and infectious diseases. Bridging the gap between disruptive discovery products and international patient reach, we identify high-potential compounds and technologies for in-licensing, clinically demonstrate their safety and efficacy and then select large pharmaceutical commercialization partners to maximize patient access globally.

