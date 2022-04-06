Renyin (2022) Qingming Festival Memorial Ceremony for the Yellow Emperor was held in Shaanxi

HUANGLING, China, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of April 5, the 2022 Qingming Festival Memorial Ceremony for the Yellow Emperor was held at the Mausoleum of the Yellow Emperor in Shaanxi Province. The mausoleum, located in Huangling County, Shaanxi Province, is the location of the tomb of the Yellow Emperor, the common ancestor of the Chinese nation. The memorial ceremony was jointly organized by the Shaanxi Provincial People's Government, Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of the State Council and All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese.

According to the requirements of epidemic prevention and control, the number of performers for the ceremony was significantly compressed, but the ceremony rituals remained unchanged, fully highlighting the profound connotations of the traditional offering culture.

At 9:50, the memorial ceremony officially started. All the attendees were standing solemnly for the drum beats and bell rings. The 9 bell rings represent the highest etiquette of traditional rituals of the Chinese nation, expressing the infinite admiration and gratitude of all Chinese people to their ancestor, the Yellow Emperor.

During the superb and elegant memorial music and dance performance, Cao Jianming, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, presented the flower basket to the statue of the Yellow Emperor. Liu Guozhong, Secretary of the CPC Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Shaanxi Provincial People's Congress, presented the flower basket on behalf of the representatives of Shaanxi province. Zhao Yide, the governor of Shaanxi Province, delivered the memorial address.

Upon the end of the memorial address, all the attendees made three deep bows to the statue of the Yellow Emperor.

After the memorial music and dance performance, a 56-meter-long Chinese dragon hovered and leaped from the center of the altar, soaring to the sky. The dragon traveled through five thousand years of history, telling the story of the Yellow Emperor ascending to heaven.

As the Memorial Ceremony was completed, the attendees visited the Xuanyuan Hall and the Mausoleum of the Yellow Emperor, they then planted the Qiaoshan cypresses.

