NATIONAL TOMATO DAY HIGHLIGHTS THE STAR OF CANNED TOMATOES, AND EASTER HOLIDAY RECIPES TO TRY

NATIONAL TOMATO DAY HIGHLIGHTS THE STAR OF CANNED TOMATOES, AND EASTER HOLIDAY RECIPES TO TRY

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 6th, the humble tomato has its day. While tomatoes are not in season in this part of the hemisphere, we can still appreciate all that the terrific tomato has to offer, and enjoy the best quality canned tomatoes from the GREATEST TOMATOES FROM EUROPE!

Preserving fresh tomatoes ensures that their flavor, nutrients and freshness are kept intact so that your dishes reflect the original quality that comes from under the European sun.

Use those exceptional canned tomatoes to celebrate special times such as the upcoming Easter holiday.

Easter Holiday Recipes You Can Try ~

Meat Lasagna - This Italian recipe for lasagna will be the star of your Easter meal. Follow the directions for spectacular results! Get the recipe here: https://greatesttomatoesfromeurope.com/recipes/meat-lasagna/

Fusilli with Ricotta - want a meatless meal for your holiday celebration? Not only is this creamy pasta dish delicious, but it comes together in no time! Get the recipe here: https://greatesttomatoesfromeurope.com/recipes/fusilli-with-ricotta/

Sweet Tomato and Chocolate Cake - although we view tomatoes as a vegetable, it is actually a fruit! So this unique chocolate cake is a great choice for a healthier dessert. Get the recipe here: https://greatesttomatoesfromeurope.com/recipes/sweet-tomato-and-chocolate-cake/

GREATEST TOMATOES FROM EUROPE is not a specific brand, but rather, a campaign by ANICAV -- The Italian Association of Canned Tomato Producers, co-financed by the European Commission -- promoting European preserved (canned) tomatoes. www.greatesttomatoesfromeurope.com

(PRNewsfoto/Greatest Tomatoes from Europe) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Greatest Tomatoes from Europe