LONG COVID: NEARLY 7% OF U.S. ADULTS SUFFERING SYMPTOMS; PERSONAL FINANCIAL BURDEN ESTIMATED AT $386 BILLION

New Research Paper and Live Session Explore Economic, Social and Workplace Impact;

California Tops States Facing Heaviest Costs

GLENDALE, Calif., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As COVID-19 infection rates continue to fluctuate, medical experts, economists and business leaders are focusing greater attention on Long Covid. A new whitepaper, Long Covid's Impact on Adult Americans: Early Indicators Estimating Prevalence and Cost uses mathematical models to estimate the magnitude of this public health crisis on national and state levels.

The paper was produced by the Solve Long Covid Initiative . Among the key findings, it is estimated that:

22 million U.S. adults are living with Long Covid (LC) – close to 7% of the population.

7 million are experiencing Disabling Long Covid (DLC) – 2.3% of the population.

As of January 2022 , the cumulative cost of LC is estimated at more than $386 billion . (This estimate includes lost wages, lost savings and medical expenses incurred by individuals. It does not include costs incurred by businesses or government agencies.)

California has the highest number of cases of all 50 states, with more than 2.4 million LC cases and 817,000 DLC cases. Cumulative personal financial burden is estimated at $43.2 billion .

When looking at the proportion of a state's population that is afflicted, Rhode Island tops the list, with an estimated 9.5% and 3.1% of residents suffering from LC and DLC, respectively.

Long Covid symptoms often include persistent pain, fatigue, brain fog, and a worsening of symptoms after even minimal activity. Those experiencing Disabling Long Covid are unable to fully function at their pre-infection level, resulting in disability or reduced ability to work.

"Long Covid's impact is profound on all facets of life, work and community, and will only intensify in the months and years ahead," said Oved Amitay, president and CEO, Solve M.E. "We have multiple problems to solve: Employees who are unable to work full-time are facing the loss of health insurance coverage and other vital benefits. Organizations with outdated disability policies must revise them to accommodate the unpredictable nature and lack of timelines for chronic illness recovery. Local, state and federal leaders need to establish effective programs to support people facing these life-changing conditions."

Live Interactive Event: Tuesday, April 5, 10 am Pacific/1 pm Eastern

A panel of experts will discuss the paper's findings, as well as the financial, social and emotional impact of Long Covid and Disabling Long Covid. They will cover how workplaces and communities are facing challenges, and what support is needed moving forward to provide adequate support. Advanced registration is required:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_X35kzVCEQECQvs4x4MhRvA

Panelists:

Oved Amitay

President and CEO, Solve M.E.

David Kotok

Chairman and Chief Investment Officer, Cumberland Advisors

Emily Taylor

Vice President of Advocacy and Engagement, Solve M.E.

Co-Author: Long Covid Impact on Adult Americans: Early Indicators Estimating Prevalence and Cost

Philippa Dunne

Project Manager, Adroit Data and Insight

Co-Author: Long Covid Impact on Adult Americans: Early Indicators Estimating Prevalence and Cost

Melissa Smallwood

Graduate Student, Arizona State University: School for the Future of Innovation in Society

Co-Author: Long Covid Impact on Adult Americans: Early Indicators Estimating Prevalence and Cost

Megan Greene

Senior Fellow at Harvard Kennedy School; Global Chief Economist at Kroll Institute

(Moderator)

About Solve Long Covid Initiative

The Solve Long Covid Initiative represents a collection of new and expanded programs in research, advocacy, and education that will improve outcomes for the millions suffering from post-infection diseases. Based on more than 30 years of research and advocacy experience advancing the understanding of post-infection diseases, the Solve Long Covid Initiative takes a strategic approach to integrating pre-pandemic and post-pandemic knowledge and community insights. Our work in the post-infection disease space has allowed us to create connections and build partnerships with researchers, clinicians, patients, government, and industry leaders. For more information: Solvelongcovid.org

About Solve M.E.

Solve M.E. is a non-profit organization that serves as a catalyst for critical research into diagnostics, treatments, and cures for myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS), Long Covid, and other post-infection diseases. Our work with the scientific, medical, and pharmaceutical communities, advocacy with government agencies, and alliances with patient groups around the world is laying the foundation for breakthroughs that can improve the lives of millions who suffer from various "long haul" diseases. For more information: solveme.org.

