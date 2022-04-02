Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY Pre-Register On Going

Take a look at what to do on the Pre-Registration site

TAIPEI, April 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To everyone who is looking forward to, the mobile game Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY official site is ONLINE NOW! USERJOY would like to make a debut for the game in English version recently aiming to provide the best game service to more players.

Seven Mortal Sins is a cross-media production with a content of "Demon Worship Project" launched by publisher Hobby Japan in 2012, which the IP content includes manga and animation.

The mobile game Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY is a Japanese RPG. Inherited the animation's stories, a new plot has developed. After the lord of Pride – Lucifer assumed the position as the figurehead of the Seven Mortal Sins, she attracts humans as the demons believers in the world daily. But unfortunately, Belial, the lord of Vainglory has secretly joined forces with "The Third Faction" and kidnapped Maria…

With the nonsensical route of "serious X prank", let's stay tuned for what will be happened behind.

Not only using the same character voices in the animation, but also a massive number of original characters are designed by popular artists in Japan adding freshness and topicality to this work.

The pre-registration is opened currently for players on both the Pre-registration site, App Store and Google Play. And the game will be released before the end of spring.

What's the difference between Pre-register site and App store/Google Play?

The pre-register campaign will be held from now to 4/25(Mon). On this site, not simply about pre-register, small events such as voting for your faction will also be held to know what the players are taking to.

After you pre-registered, you can scroll down to have a look at the pre-registration target number and the prizes, the obscure side of all characters will be unlocked once a single target is achieved.

By inviting your friends to be the believers of demons, you can get the utmost 20 summon scrolls when the game launched. Welcome to take part in this event enthusiastically to expand the number of demons' worshippers.

Last but not least, a voting event was also be held at the same time. You can vote for the faction as support, a corresponding 5-star awaker would be given out as a reward when the faction wins.

G ame info

Name: Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY

Enabled device: Android/iOS

Genre: Demon Worship Project RPG

Operate: UserJoy Technology

Develop: UserJoy Technology

Charges: Free (In-game purchases available)

