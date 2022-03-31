WHOLE FRUIT MEETS EXTREME ADVENTURE WITH NEW SUN-MAID® GRAPE JERKY

Everyone's Favorite Sun-dried Snack Unlocks the Adventure in All of Us – April 1

FRESNO, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun-Maid is expanding its snacking portfolio with a full-flavor, tender yet textured, dehydrated introduction. On April 1, spelunkers, hikers, off-roaders and those looking for extremes while they explore new snacks, can enjoy new and totally original, Grape Jerky. The iconic raisin brand promises that this whole fruit snack is one hundred percent shriveled by the sun and packed into easy-to-eat servings for any adventurous taste testers to try.

Perfect to accompany your next hike or hang-gliding adventure, Sun-Maid's new Grape Jerky continues the iconic brand's commitment to imagination. This meatless munchie is grown on grape vines and completely vegan and gluten-free. With no additives, Grape Jerky delivers whole fruit flavor and a packed punch of nutrition with every bite.

"At Sun-Maid, we're taking an extremely serious approach to snacking innovation, and it's no joke that Grape Jerky is something the internet has been craving for years," shared Overly. "Grape Jerky has huge potential and puts our whole fruit in a whole new perspective. If you love raisins, you're going to love this."

The new Grape Jerky will be available for purchase for a limited time on April 1 on the brand's Sun-Maid market. Like the rest of Sun-Maid's products, Grape Jerky is a better-for-you snack for on-the-go or at-home snackers and contains whole fruit, natural flavors and is non-GMO.

"It's funny – Grape Jerky is pretty much identical to the great taste and quality in Sun-Maid raisins, and we're so proud of how the new product prominently features the dried grape," said Overly. "We know people are going to get a kick when they taste the product."

This is the brand's newest release and complements Sun-Maid dried fruit, yogurt-covered raisins and fruity raisin snacks. For more information on Sun-Maid's raisin snacks portfolio and to find a local retailer near you, please visit www.sunmaid.com

About Sun-Maid Growers of California

Founded in 1912, Sun-Maid Growers of California is a farmer's cooperative of 750 grower families with vineyards in California's Central Valley. From childhood to adulthood and generation to generation, Sun-Maid's innovative snacks continue to feed imaginations one little red box at a time--because when imagination is used for good, there's nothing more delicious! And while some things change, our real, minimally processed and consistently good ingredients haven't. Always starting with a whole fruit you can see and taste, Sun-Maid continues to offer a trusted go-to snack that's simple, healthy and versatile--imagine that! For more information about Sun-Maid visit www.sunmaid.com and follow the brand on social media including TikTok, Instagram and Twitter.

Sun-Maid's Grape Jerky unlocks the adventure in all of us. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sun-Maid