Vectra Appoints Bonnie Simmons as Vice President of Partner Sales, Americas

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI, a leader in AI-driven threat detection and response for hybrid and multi-cloud enterprises, today announced the appointment of Bonnie Simmons as Vice President of Partner Sales, Americas. With 20 years of experience in Enterprise Technology, including managing Channels, System Integrator and Service Provider (SI/SP) and Alliances, Simmons brings a wealth of expertise to Vectra that will propel the company's success as a leading solution in cybersecurity.

Bonnie Simmons, Vice President Partner Sales, Americas at Vectra AI (PRNewswire)

Bonnie brings a strong track record of building successful business models for the Channel and will play a key role in managing and driving sales through the Vectra partner ecosystem. Before joining Vectra, Bonnie was Vice President of Enterprise Channel Sales at Sectigo, where she was a member of the Global Enterprise Management Team and was responsible for developing the organization's Go-To-Market (GTM) strategy for industry partners, distributors, Alliances, Service Provision as a Platform and Value Added Resellers, and leading the global partner program and partner sales.

In her new role, Bonnie will be responsible for managing Vectra's indirect sales business across key regions. Bonnie is tasked with bolstering the Vectra Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) offering and forging strong relationships with its strategic channel partners, including VARs, distributors, system integrators and service providers, to enable them to drive sales, while Vectra focuses on customer success.

"As the demand for threat detection and response increases, Vectra AI is transforming the way enterprises protect their critical infrastructures. This presents an opportunity to develop sales strategies and further drive revenue growth to empower organizations to be proactive in their approach to cybersecurity. I am passionate about tackling underpenetrated markets and developing teams to drive sales directly into those segments," shared Simmons.

She continued, "As a business that sells completely through the channel, it is essential to continue to strengthen these partnerships to ensure our customers' success and strengthen the way we conduct business. I am thrilled to build relationships and alliances that engage with channel partners to address the evolving needs of enterprises across industries and mitigate risks by providing a solution that keeps organizations one step ahead of their adversaries and more importantly, provides the means for a safer, more secure future."

"Bonnie has proven experience in developing marketing plans, overseeing, and leading sales strategy execution, and developing strategic partnerships and alliances designed to accelerate sales, said Randy Schirman, WW VP, Partnerships at Vectra AI. "With her impressive track record of driving growth, we are looking forward to having her on the team as the Vectra platform expands to deliver the most comprehensive end-to-end security protection."

