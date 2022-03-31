Superwise Model Observability Platform Joins the Datadog Marketplace

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Superwise , the leading model observability platform built for high-scale ML operations, today announced a new integration with Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. The integration is now generally available and new customers investing in ML operations can find Superwise licenses in the Datadog Marketplace.

Datadog consolidates metrics, traces, logs and more, helping organizations scale their cloud and hybrid environments, troubleshoot potential issues and provide their customers with excellent digital experiences. The Datadog Marketplace connects Datadog customers with unique technology integrations that allow for more customization and flexibility. The Marketplace is part of the Datadog Partner Network, which features benefits including access to dedicated sales and marketing resources and premium Datadog product training materials.

‍"We're excited to partner with Superwise," said Michael Gerstenhaber, Vice President of Product Management at Datadog. "Superwise's model observability integration with Datadog will help MLOps teams ensure models maintain calibration and accuracy during their lifetime in production."

‍This offering differentiates Superwise as a Datadog Partner Network (DPN) member with demonstrated success integrating with Datadog's products that help customers evaluate and use their machine learning technology productively at scale and with varying levels of complexity.

"Partnering with Datadog and bringing Superwise's model observability edge into Datadog is a major step forward for MLOps," said Oren Razon, co-founder and CEO at Superwise. "Monitoring is all about seeing the bigger picture and accelerating resolution, and with the Superwise and Datadog integration users will have everything they need to tackle complex ML observability issues directly in the Datadog platform."

Superwise's model observability platform is now available in the Datadog Marketplace. For more information, please visit https://app.datadoghq.com/marketplace/app/ .‍

About Superwise

‍ Superwise is the leading model observability platform built for high-scale production ML. Giving practitioners fully automated, enterprise-grade model monitoring capabilities that take years to develop in-house, wrapped in a self-service platform. Superwise auto-calibrates model metrics, analyzes events, and correlates anomalies for you so you can easily see when models misbehave and accelerate your time to resolution before issues impact business outcomes.

For more information, visit https://www.superwise.ai/

