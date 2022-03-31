Staffmark Group Announces New Chief Executive Officer

Stacey Lane named president and CEO of Staffmark Group

CINCINNATI, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffmark Group, a family of staffing brands and proud member of RGF Staffing, announced today that Stacey Lane has been promoted to president and chief executive officer. A veteran staffing executive, Lane has been with the company since 2000 and most recently served as their chief operations officer (COO). She succeeds Geno Cutolo and assumes full responsibilities for this role, effective today. Cutolo has departed the company by mutual agreement to pursue other opportunities.

Staffmark Group (PRNewswire)

"Stacey is well-respected within our company and the industry, and we are excited about the direction she will take Staffmark Group," said Rob Zandbergen, chairman of Staffmark Group's Board of Directors and CEO of RGF Staffing. "She has a proven track record, and we are confident in her vision and ability to take Staffmark Group into the future."

Lane's career in staffing spans nearly three decades. Prior to joining Staffmark Group, she was the vice president of business development for Advantage Staffing. Since joining Staffmark Group, she has held a number of leadership roles, including executive vice president of field operations, senior vice president of the company's largest commercial business unit, and, most recently, COO.

A testament to her leadership strengths, Lane was named to Staffing Industry Analysts' Global Power 150 Women in Staffing list in 2019 and 2020, and she is an active member in the American Staffing Association and their women in leadership and mentoring programs.

"Staffmark Group is a leader in our industry," said Lane, "and I am honored to be a part of this amazing organization. Our team has the vision, experience, and drive to transform the industry, and I'm looking forward to working together to grow our business and impact more lives."

About Staffmark Group

Staffmark Group is one of the largest staffing companies in the United States and has been providing outstanding service for over 40 years. A proud member of RGF Staffing, Staffmark Group operates in over 400 locations, providing staffing solutions across a comprehensive range of disciplines, including contingent staffing, direct/permanent hire, on-site staffing management services, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and master service provider (MSP). To learn more about Staffmark Group, visit www.staffmarkgroup.com.

About RGF Staffing

RGF Staffing is a leading global HR services provider with activities in Asia Pacific, Europe, Japan and North America. Every day more than 300,000 people work for businesses and institutions via the RGF Staffing network. RGF Staffing is part of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. For further information please visit www.rgfstaffing.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Staffmark Group