Snapchef Announces Nationwide Franchising Expansion as it Celebrates 20 Years in Business

BOSTON, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Snapchef, New England's leader in hospitality and foodservice staffing, announces national franchising opportunities. Heading into its 20th year of business, Snapchef celebrates by expanding its proven training and staffing model nationwide. The Boston-based company trains over 1,500 'Snapchefs' each year, preparing them to staff large venues such as sports stadiums, food courts, corporate kitchens, universities, and more.

"We are excited to take what we've learned and created over the last 20 years in New England, we are ready to grow into new markets," says Todd Snopkowski, Snapchef CEO, "and now, with an urgent need for hospitality staffing across the nation, it feels like the right time."

For more than 20 years Snapchef has provided quality, trained, professional food service and hospitality employees. Snapchef has a true understanding of client needs, and greatly simplifies their employment challenges by providing staff recruiting, training and payroll all under one roof. Clients and franchise owners will both appreciate the proprietary ordering and scheduling technology provided by the SNAPapp and the SNAPware portal.

Snapchef features a unique 20-hour Fast Track training program that gives employees the qualifications for entry-level positions in premier commercial kitchens. Employees can complete additional modules in the Fast Track curriculum to learn new skills and further advance their careers. The offering includes access to Master Service Agreements that provide franchise owners with access to a customer base on their first day of operation. A tremendous benefit to this low cost, recession resistant opportunity.

"Bringing this proven Snapchef formula for success to other cities is really exciting," says Walter Miska, Director of Franchise Development for Snapchef, "Snapchef provides a great entrepreneurial opportunity that not only presents the potential for great income, but also the ability to transform communities through real workforce development."

Todd and the Snapchef team are thrilled to return to this year's in-person New England Food Show April 3-5, 2022, at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, to engage with business leaders and entrepreneurs that share a common vision for opportunities in hospitality and foodservice.

