THE REPUBLIC OF INDONESIA ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENT OF ITS INVITATION FOR OFFERS

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcements of the Republic of Indonesia (the "Republic") dated (i) March 22, 2022, regarding the commencement of the Republic's invitation (the "Invitation") to holders of certain series of its outstanding bonds (collectively, the "Old Bonds" and each, a "series" of Old Bonds) to submit offers (the "Offers") to sell the Old Bonds to the Republic for cash, (ii) March 23, 2022, regarding the maximum cash consideration, and (iii) March 29, 2022, regarding the results of the Invitation, purchase price, principal amounts accepted for purchase and relevant proration factors.

The Republic is pleased to announce that, on Thursday, March 31, 2022, New York City time, a final settlement of the Invitation has occurred. The Republic will cancel all Old Bonds purchased pursuant to the Invitation. The table below sets forth, for each series of Old Bonds accepted for purchase, the principal amount accepted for purchase and the principal amount which remains outstanding:

Old Bonds

Series

ISIN

CUSIP

Principal Amount Accepted for Purchase

Principal Amount which Remains Outstanding

2.950% Global Bonds due 2023

SEC-registered

US455780CC89

455780CC8

U.S.$0.00

U.S.$1,000,000,000.00

3.375% Global Bonds due 2023

Regulation S

USY20721BD05

Y20721BD0

U.S.$0.00

U.S.$1,260,950,000.00

Rule 144A

US455780BL97

455780BL9

5.375% Global Bonds due 2023

Regulation S

USY20721BH19

Y20721BH1

U.S.$61,449,000.00

U.S.$757,770,000.00

Rule 144A

US455780BP02

455780BP0

5.875% Global Bonds due 2024

Regulation S

USY20721BJ74

Y20721BJ7

U.S.$273,615,000.00

U.S.$1,726,385,000.00

Rule 144A

US455780BQ84

455780BQ8

4.450% Global Bonds due 2024

SEC-registered

US455780CG93

455780CG9

U.S.$52,152,000.00

U.S.$473,963,000.00

4.125% Global Bonds due 2025

Regulation S

USY20721BG36

Y20721BG3

U.S.$0.00

U.S.$2,000,000,000.00

Rule 144A

US455780BT24

455780BT2

4.750% Global Bonds due 2026

Regulation S

USY20721BN86

Y20721BN8

U.S.$80,269,000.00

U.S.$2,169,731,000.00

Rule 144A

US455780BV79

455780BV7

4.350% Global Bonds due 2027

Regulation S

USY20721BQ18

Y20721BQ1

U.S.$0.00

U.S.$1,250,000,000.00

Rule 144A

US455780BX36

455780BX3

3.850% Global Bonds due 2027

Regulation S

USY20721BT56

Y20721BT5

U.S.$0.00

U.S.$1,000,000,000.00

Rule 144A

US455780CA24

455780CA2

This announcement is not an offer or a solicitation of offers. The Invitation is made solely by means of the Invitation for Offers. The Invitation does not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation by anyone in any jurisdiction where an offer or solicitation is not authorized or in which the person making such offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation.

 THE OFFEROR

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia

Gedung Frans Seda, 2nd Floor

Jl. Dr. Wahidin No.1

Jakarta 10710

Indonesia

 


DEALER MANAGERS


Citigroup Global Markets Inc.

Attention: Debt Syndicate Desk /
Liability Management Group

388 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10013

United States

Telephone: +852 2501 2692/ 

+1 212 723-0859/

+44 20 7986 8969

Email: liabilitymanagement.asia@citi.com

 

Deutsche Bank AG, Singapore
Branch

Attention: Global Risk Syndicate

One Raffles Quay

17-00 South Tower

Singapore 048583

Telephone: +65 6423 4229

Email: asiasyn@list.db.com

Mandiri Securities Pte. Ltd.
Attention: DCM Group

12 Marina View #19-06

Asia Square Tower 2

Singapore 018961

Telephone: +65 6589 3880

Email: dcmgroup@mandirisek.co.id

Société Générale

Attention: Liability Management

Immeuble Basalte

17 Cours Valmy

92987 Paris La Defense Cedex

 France

Telephone: +33 1 42 13 32 40 (Paris)

+65 63 26 70 34 (Singapore)

Email: liability.management@sgcib.com

Standard Chartered Bank

Attention: Capital Markets

One Basinghall Avenue, London EC2V 5DD, United Kingdom

Telephone: +65 65578289 (Singapore)

+852 3983 8658 (Hong Kong)

+44 20 7885 5739 (London)

+1 212 667 0351 (United States)

Email: liability_management@sc.com


 

TENDER AND INFORMATION AGENT



 

Morrow Sodali Ltd


In Hong Kong:

The Hive,

33-35 Hillier St, Sheung Wan

Telephone: +852 2319 4130

In Stamford:

333 Ludlow Street, 5th Floor, South Tower, CT 06902
Telephone: +1 203 609 4910

In London:

103 Wigmore Street

W1U 1QS

Telephone: +44 20 4513 6933

