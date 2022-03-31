Quantix Terminal Manager Brittany Streadl Named a "Pro to Know" by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

This is the second year in a row Quantix has had an honoree on the list

HOUSTON, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantix , North America's leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry, announced today its Terminal Manager, Brittany Streadl, has been named a "Pro to Know" by leading industry publication, Supply & Demand Chain Executive. Over 360 nominations were submitted this year, the highest number of nominations ever for the award.

The terminal Brittany manages grew from zero to 24 drivers within one year.

"Pros to Know" recognizes outstanding leaders whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for the success of others in the industry looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage. It celebrates the work of professionals like Streadl who've helped clients and the supply chain community at large excel during yet another challenging year.

"While most trucking terminals in today's world of severe driver shortages are happy with minimal growth or holding driver count steady, the terminal Brittany manages grew from zero to 24 drivers within one year," said David Perry, President Liquid Chemical at Quantix. "Her ability to drive growth, provide superior customer service and advance the Quantix mission has been clear since her earliest days with the company."

Quantix has one of the largest transportation networks serving the chemical industry, featuring over 5,000 pieces of highly specialized equipment. Quantix also continues to scale to meet the needs of its customers with services spanning transportation, 3PL solutions, full scale warehousing among other services via a national network of over 50 facilities.

To learn more about Quantix, visit www.quantixscs.com. For the complete list of "Pros to Know" honorees, visit www.SDCExec.com/awards.

About Quantix

Quantix is the leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry. It provides the world's largest chemical providers with end-to-end support through a nationwide network and comprehensive suite of services including transportation, 3PL solutions, distribution centers, export/import, in-plant and resin enhancement services, and Eco-Recovery. Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX with over 50 locations across the U.S., Quantix is committed to providing the highest level of safety, quality, compliance and integrity across its entire operation. Learn more at www.quantixscs.com.

