PESI, Inc., Launches therapist.com, an Online Therapist Directory

EAU CLAIRE, Wis., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-new therapist directory and educational resource therapist.com has been launched by PESI Inc., a nonprofit continuing education company with more than 40 years of experience training millions of therapists around the world. Therapist.com connects licensed mental health professionals with people who need help while offering resources to support clinicians and the general public. Interested professionals can currently register for a free one-year listing on the directory.

Whether therapists are looking for a community of like-minded professionals or a way to connect easily with the right clients, therapist.com is their new home base. In just a few minutes, clinicians can complete a customizable profile to showcase their qualifications, specialties, and clinical focuses to thousands of potential clients. Clients, in turn, can select and build trust in their therapist before they even begin treatment.

When clinicians register for therapist.com, they get 12 months of free promotion on the directory and access to valuable professional resources. Therapists listed on the site will receive complimentary continuing education, toolkit resources, and members-only discounts on postgraduate trainings. A sizable collection of clinically reviewed articles published on the site offers insights from industry experts, as well as informational content for clients to learn more about mental health.

Licensed mental health professionals interested in being listed in the directory can register for free by clicking here. Check out the most popular content on therapist.com on our Latest Articles page.

About PESI, Inc.

PESI, Inc. is a nonprofit organization committed to creating superior continuing education programs for counselors, social workers, psychologists, nurses, and other mental health professionals.

Designed to be adaptable and convenient for all learning styles, PESI trainings include online courses, live and home study webinars, and hundreds of free resources and CE hours. Plus, it's easy to access trainings, and satisfy state CE requirements, using the PESI app.

