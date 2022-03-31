Orexo publishes 2021 Annual Report

UPPSALA, Sweden, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo's Annual Report for the 2021 has been published. The Annual Report can be downloaded on the company's website, www.orexo.com, and a PDF is attached to this press release. The Swedish version is also available on the website in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

"During 2021, we took several important steps in our work to build a broader and stronger Orexo. Our rescue medication for overdoses, OX124, developed according to plan and if approved a launch in the US is expected in late 2023. Despite the lack of viable reimbursement routes for digital therapies, we reached strategically important collaboration agreements with healthcare providers and distributors. At the end of the year, we stand on a much stronger operational foundation, well equipped to meet the increasing need for care from people who are suffering from mental illness and substance use disorders," said by Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO.

The Annual Report also includes the company's Sustainability Report, which outlines major steps taken to contribute to a more sustainable society.

About Orexo

Orexo develops improved pharmaceuticals and digital therapies addressing unmet needs within the growing space of substance use disorders and mental health. The products are commercialized by Orexo in the US or via partners worldwide. The main market today is the American market for buprenorphine/naloxone products, where Orexo commercializes its lead product ZUBSOLV® for treatment of opioid use disorder. Total net sales for 2021 amounted to SEK 565 million and the number of employees was 121. Orexo is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ORX) and is available as ADRs on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US. The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, where research and development activities are performed.

For more information about Orexo please visit, www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on Twitter, @orexoabpubl, LinkedIn and YouTube.

This information is information that Orexo AB (publ.) is obliged to make public in accordance with the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 8 am CET on March 31, 2022.

