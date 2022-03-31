Orea Completes First Phase of Exploration at Antino Gold Project, Suriname

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Orea Mining Corp. ("Orea") (TSX: OREA) (OTCQX: OREAF) (FSE: 3CG) is pleased to provide an update on exploration at the Antino Gold Project ("Antino"), located in Suriname, South America. As announced on March 17, 2022, Orea has entered into an option agreement to acquire up to a 75% interest in Antino.

Orea has completed the initial data acquisition and compilation that includes:

GIS compilation of historical exploration and drilling data;

Airborne Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) high-resolution topographic and orthophoto survey covering 110 square kilometers;

Re-processing of maiden 1994 airborne geophysical survey data; and

Geological/structural mapping of the gold mineralized zones exposed in open pits and core relogging.

This first phase of exploration by Orea has provided a comprehensive dataset for the planning of a drilling program on select resource definition targets.

Antino Geological Setting, Gold Mineralization and Targeting

Antino lies within the underexplored Southern Greenstone Belt of the Guiana Shield and at the intersection of major deformation corridors known as the CGSZ and NSSZ. Gold mineralization is spatially associated with large-scale shear (ductile fault) corridors. In Precambrian Greenstone Belts, such as in the Guiana Shield, the large-scale shears and associated gold mineralization are known to be vertically extensive (>1 km depth).

Antino project location map is available at the following link:

Small-scale open pit gold mining has been active at Antino since 1999 and mainly in two areas known as Upper Antino and Buese. The open pits are mined to a maximum depth of 50 meters, limited to soft rock at the surface within the weathered saprolite layer. No tonnage/grade data of the mined pits are available.

Geophysical and structural analysis suggest that the Upper Antino and Buese areas are linked by a regional fault named the Antino Main Shear. The Antino Main Shear and associated splays and second order structures are interpreted as the principal conduits/controls for gold mineralization. Very limited exploration has been conducted along the 5-kilometer trend between Upper Antino and Buese.

Upper Antino and Buese location maps are available at the following links:

Two styles of shear associated gold ores are exploited by open pit at Upper Antino and Buese:

North- to northwest-striking, sub-vertically dipping, shear-tension quartz-sulfide vein systems of up to 10 meters in width cutting volcanic and sedimentary units and adjoining porphyritic intrusions; high-grade ore shoots (>10 g/t gold) are recognized; and Quartz-sulfide vein stockworks of several tens of meters in diameter developed in porphyritic intrusive stocks in proximity to shears.

Both styles of gold mineralization are considered to have economic potential for industrial scale mining. The intrusive-hosted stockworks have potential for bulk tonnage gold mineralization.

Structural fabrics within the mineralized shears are consistent at both the Upper Antino and Buese areas and indicate a dominant dip-slip (oblique-vertical) movement along the structures. This implies that the ore shoots within the shear plane would preferentially be elongated in the vertical direction. The first phase of drilling will need to confirm this interpretation, specifically below high-grade historical drill holes intersections.

Although the Antino land holdings remain largely unexplored, Orea's objective is to define economic gold mineralization along the depth and lateral extent of the exploited open pits at Upper Antino, Buese and the immediate surroundings. Both the underground and open pit potential will be considered.

Upper Antino Target

The Upper Antino area offers several targets for resource development in 2022. The geology of the area and extent of gold mineralization remains poorly defined despite past drilling campaigns and mining. Numerous shallow open pits have been exploited over an area of 1,000m by 1,200m along a set north- to northwest-striking splays and second order structures to the Main Antino Shear. Initial drilling targets identified include:

Froyo I and Froyo II pits - The Upper Antino Shear (UAS) was exploited by 4 pits over a strike extent of 1 kilometer, namely the Froyo I, Froyo II, Ginger and E-Clair pits (see link to figure below). Notable historical drill hole intersections along the southern Froyo I and Froyo II pits include: 30.47 g/t gold over 10.5 meters, 8.28 g/t gold over 8.0 meters, 17.37 g/t gold over 2.6 meters, 10.54 g/t gold over 4.0 meters, 4.16 g/t gold over 8.2 meters and 5.47 g/t gold over 4.6 meters. Orea's channel sampling of the quartz-sulfide vein zone exposed on the south wall of the Froyo I pit returned 4.53 g/t gold over 6.2 meters. Orea's drilling will target vertically below historical higher-grade intersections beneath the pits and the south strike extent of the UAS, where historical intersections include 4.16 g/t gold over 8.2 meters.

Cup Cake pit - Located to the east of the UAS, the Cup Cake pit exploited a gold mineralized shear that remains untested by drilling within the pit area and along its northern and southern projections.

Donut pit - Located at the eastern end of the mined area, the Donut pit exploited a vein stockwork hosted in a porphyritic intrusive stock, bordered to the west by a gold mineralized shear revealed by a single fence of 4 historical drill holes, which returned an intersection of 6.19 g/t gold over 5.2 meters. At surface, a nearby trench returned 18.0 meters averaging 6.92 g/t gold. The exploited intrusive-hosted stockwork remains untested by drilling.

Upper Antino Area map is available at the following link:

Buese Target

Similar to Upper Antino, the geology of the area and extent of gold mineralization remains poorly defined despite past drilling campaigns and mining. Shallow open pits at Buese are developed to the north and south of the interpreted trace of the Antino Main Shear over an area of 1500m by 750m. The mined gold ores are similar to Upper Antino consisting of:

Shear-vein systems (Para North and Para South pits), potentially along second order shears to the Antino Main Shear; and

Vein stockworks in porphyritic intrusive stocks (Terzah Bergi, Filuca and Para East pits).

The Terzah Bergi and Para East pits are starter pits currently in exploitation. The Terzah Bergi intrusive-hosted vein stockwork and its potential extensions towards the Para and Filuca pits are a priority target of interest.

Buese Area map is available at the following link:

About Antino

Antino is a resource definition stage gold exploration project located in the Sipaliwini mining district, southeastern Suriname, 275 km of the capital city of Paramaribo. Orea has entered into an option agreement to acquire up to a 75% interest in Antino. The project can be accessed by air from Paramaribo or by barge 250 kilometers up the Maroni/Lawa river bordering French Guiana.

The project consists of Rights to Exploitation of Gold (Suriname mining titles) covering 200 square kilometers. Under Suriname mining regulations, the mining titles allow for exploration, drilling and small-scale mining without any additional permits.

The project is located in a significant area of alluvial and small-scale saprolite open pit gold mining. Alluvial gold was first discovered in the Antino area in 1891. Recorded alluvial gold production from 1895 to 1969 is estimated at 425,430 ounces. Small-scale open pit gold mining at Antino commenced in 1999 and is currently active. The mining is mainly in two areas known as Upper Antino and Buese. The open pits are limited to the surface weathered saprolite layer. Recovered and recorded gold production from 1999 to 2021 is estimated at 105,970 ounces from alluvial and saprolite. Gold recoveries are estimated at approximately 30%, therefore, the total content of gold in the material mined is much higher. Past exploration was conducted by Canadian junior exploration companies during 1993-97 and 2006-07, including over 32,000 meters of drilling. The exploration programs largely predate the open pit mining. The land holdings remain largely unexplored.

Accommodations, communications, equipment, machinery, security and personnel have been established at Antino by the optionor, facilitating logistics for exploration.

Qualified Person

Rock Lefrançois, President & Chief Executive Officer of Orea and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed this news release and is responsible for the technical information reported herein, including verification of the data disclosed.

About Orea Mining Corp.

Orea is a leading gold exploration and development company operating in a prospective and underexplored segment of the Guiana Shield, South America. Its mission is to develop gold deposits with a reduced environmental footprint using innovative technologies, upholding the highest international standards for responsible mining. In French Guiana, Orea holds a major interest in the world-class Montagne d'Or mine development project and is also advancing the Maripa gold exploration project. In Suriname, Orea is advancing the Antino gold exploration project through its option agreement to acquire up to a 75% interest.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD:

Rock Lefrançois

President & CEO

