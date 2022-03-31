Orangetheory® Fitness Continues Support of Women's NCAA with NIL Offer to Most Outstanding Player

Global fitness brand once again steps up in support of female college athletes

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fitness brand, Orangetheory®, today announced it is getting into the game by extending a name, image and likeness (NIL) offer to the forthcoming Most Outstanding Player (MOP) of the Division 1 NCAA women's basketball National Championship game taking place on Sunday, April 3. As part of the offer, the female-founded company will honor an inspirational college woman's athlete and leverage her talents to co-design a custom workout available for Orangetheory members of all athletic abilities and fitness levels.

The contract would include a trip to the Orangetheory headquarters in Florida to co-develop an Orangetheory Fitness class in partnership with the brand's female leadership and the fitness team. The MOP will also receive a lifetime membership to Orangetheory and access to VIP classes for their teammates and coaches.

The brand has previously shown its support for the women of the NCAA by offering its studios and equipment to the NCAA Women's Basketball team amidst weight room disparities in 2021 and offering memberships to the NCAA Softball championship teams in response to challenges the players faced during the College World Series later that year.

"Orangetheory sees this as a valuable opportunity to unlock the talents of an extraordinary female athlete and make it available to our members through a truly collaborative and meaningful partnership," said Tammie DeGrasse-Cabrera, Sr. Global Marketing Director of Orangetheory Fitness. "As we conclude women's history month, we continue to look toward the future of women in sports and fitness. We hope this helps inspire the next generation of female athletes and women and girls around the world."

About Orangetheory

Orangetheory® (orangetheory.com) makes it simple to get More Life from your workout. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory has developed a unique approach to fitness that blends a unique trifecta of science, coaching and technology that work together seamlessly to elevate participants' heart rates to help burn more calories. Backed by the science of excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), Orangetheory workouts incorporate endurance, strength and power to generate the "Orange Effect," whereby participants keep burning calories for up to 24 hours after a 60-minute workout. Orangetheory franchisees have opened over 1,500 studios in all 50 U.S. states and over 25 countries. The company was ranked #60 in Inc. magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies list and was listed as #9 on the 2020 Entrepreneur Fastest-Growing Franchise 500 list. Visit www.otffranchise.com for global franchise opportunities.

