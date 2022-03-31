New Mercy President and CEO Takes the Helm

Steve Mackin officially steps into new role after visiting Mercy communities across multiple states

ST. LOUIS, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Mackin takes the helm this week as president and chief executive officer of Mercy, a highly integrated, multi-state health care system with more than 40,000 co-workers and a nearly 200-year-old heritage. During the past several months, Mackin traveled more than 13,000 miles to visit the communities Mercy serves.

"It was very important to me that I was able to spend time in our Mercy communities," said Mackin, who was named the incoming Mercy president and CEO by Mercy's board last fall and officially takes office April 1. "I wanted to be in the communities where we serve and meet many of the physicians, advance practice providers, nurses and co-workers who care for our patients, especially those who have provided exceptional care during the pandemic. We are a diverse organization, focused on delivering compassionate, quality health care as close to home as possible for our patients. No matter where we went, I heard from our co-workers how determined they are to do the very best for their communities."

Alongside Lynn Britton, former Mercy president and CEO and now executive chair of Mercy's board of directors, Mackin listened to the needs of co-workers, local boards and the people Mercy serves.

For many, meeting the incoming and outgoing Mercy CEOs was a blessing that went both ways.

"It meant a lot that both leaders came and met us in our space," said Valerie Davis, administrator for Mercy's hospitals in Cassville and Aurora, Missouri. "We got to show Lynn what we've accomplished under his leadership, and to see for ourselves how approachable Steve is. Afterward, everyone talked about Steve's genuine care and appreciation. All our co-workers were impressed that they took the time to visit our small communities, and it reinforced that what we're doing makes a big impact that's valued and appreciated."

Mackin, who will also serve as a member of Mercy's board of directors, spent nearly 20 years in senior leadership positions at Cancer Treatment Centers of America before coming to Mercy, where he led Mercy's largest hospital and operations in the eastern Missouri region. Mackin has been a member of Mercy's senior leadership team and was also responsible for Mercy's strategic ventures with other health care organizations.

"Years ago, following in the footsteps of the Sisters of Mercy, we designed a succession plan to make sure that the next president and CEO would have the knowledge, experience and heart to serve our co-workers, patients and communities," said Britton, who served as Mercy's CEO for the past 13 years. "Steve was selected from our senior leadership team, and we are confident he will lead Mercy into an even brighter future with strategies in place that will make health care more accessible for all."

Mercy, one of the 25 largest U.S. health systems, serves millions annually with nationally recognized quality care and one of the nation's largest Accountable Care Organizations. Mercy is a highly integrated, multi-state health care system including more than 40 acute care, managed and specialty (heart, children's, orthopedic and rehab) hospitals, convenient and urgent care locations, imaging centers and pharmacies. Mercy has 900 physician practices and outpatient facilities, 3,400 Mercy Clinic physicians and advanced practitioners and more than 40,000 co-workers serving patients and families across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Mercy also has clinics, outpatient services and outreach ministries in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

