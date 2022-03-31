LDT LAUNCHES FASHION ACCESSORIES EXCLUSIVELY WITH DILLARDS

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One year after creating ready-to-wear brand LDT exclusively with Dillards, New York-based designers and husband and wife duo, Michael and Alex Toccin, are thrilled to announce they will be adding accessories to the LDT collection - launching handbags, small leathergoods and eyewear in cheerful shades and interesting silhouettes this spring. The couple is constantly motivated to design pieces that evoke a feeling of youthful joy combined with easy-to-wear styles. "LDT is about giving women a fun and fresh take on American fashion that makes every day special," says Alex and Michael.

LDT Launches Leathergoods and Sunglasses Exclusively with Dillard's

"After exclusively launching LDT's dress line a little over a year ago, we are thrilled to add the brand's handbags and accessories categories in Dillard's. It is a pleasure to work with the Toccin's and their exceptionally talented team while watching their brand grow, and we are confident these new categories will be a success," says Alexandra Dillard Lucie, Vice President of General Merchandise.

In building the handbag collection all facets of design were considered, shape, structure, color, materials and surface treatments to produce beautifully executed leather accessories. The pieces incorporate the use of napa leather, giraffe print haircalf, and seasonal woven materials all sourced globally. There are three unique collections being offered for the initial release including The Garden, Love Line, and Safari in various silhouettes for each style from larger totes to smaller wristlets, top handles, clutches, and crossbodys that complement the LDT ready to wear collection. Alex and Michael felt strongly that these pieces should be of heirloom quality while delivering incredible value to the customer.

The LDT sunglasses embody timeless styles in vibrant hues, designed to be worn to enhance everyday style. Their statement frames are fashion forward and display luxurious finishes including tortoise, leopard prints, white marble and exciting colors. With eighteen different styles there's a perfect pair for every occasion. Michael shared, "we love drawing inspiration from the world of interiors and translating that into our designs — whether it's a bold color or dynamic shape."

Annemarie Dillard, Vice President of Online Experience and Digital Marketing, shared that "Alex and Michael have always had a unique and distinctive design point of view and we are excited to see their talent extend into these new categories of business. We are pleased to announce Dillard's as the exclusive launch partner and look forward to introducing their products to our customers."

The accessories were designed to enhance any outfit, and can be worn day to night so the client is always "Styled to a T". Leathergoods will range from $128 - $348 and sunglasses will retail at an average price point at $80. All products will be sold exclusively in 85 Dillard's stores nationwide and online at Dillards.com and available March 30th.

ABOUT LDT

LDT is a fresh take on American Fashion, an evolution of the signature Alex + Michael aesthetic for which they've become known + celebrated. Named after their daughter, Liv Dakota Toccin, LDT evokes a sense of youthful joy, while still serving up fresh fashion that women of all ages can wear every day of the week. While there are nods to the powerfully feminine style of the '60s and '90s, the real inspiration for the collection lies in "making everyday special." Learn more about the collection at LDTOfficial.com.

ABOUT DILLARD'S

Dillard's was founded by William T. Dillard in 1938 in Nashville, Arkansas with an $8,000 investment in a hometown department store. Today, Dillard's, Inc. ranks among the nation's largest fashion retailers - operating 250 Dillard's locations and 30 clearance centers spanning 29 states and an Internet store at dillards.com . The Company focuses on delivering style, quality and value to its customers by offering premium fashion apparel, beauty and home collections from both national and exclusive brand sources. Dillard's complements this curated product assortment with exceptional, client-focused customer care.

