Hello Bello™ Adopts Crowdfunding To Address Diaper Need Crisis

New Diaper Registry Fund Provides Baby Essentials to Friends, Family and Even Strangers

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Bello , the leading brand of premium, yet affordable baby and family care products, today introduced the Diaper Registry Fund , to take on the critical and growing diaper need which currently affects more than 1 in 3 U.S. families. Since day one, Hello Bello has been committed to supporting families and causes at every stage of their journey. This new fund expands that commitment and is a first-to-market solution that blends a traditional gift registry with crowdsource functionality to help any caregiver or cause in need.

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, diaper need is described as the lack of enough diapers to keep a baby or toddler clean, dry and healthy, and is a recognized public health issue that impacts the physical, mental and economic well-being of U.S. children and families. Existing government programs (food stamps and WIC) do not provide financial support for diapers. With the new Diaper Registry Fund, Hello Bello seeks to help close the gap.

"The Diaper Registry Fund is an initiative I care deeply about. I'm aware of the challenges many families face and it was important to me that we launch this Fund at such a critical time. Although it won't solve the problem alone, it's a step in the right direction for both families in need and Hello Bello.," said Co-founder Kristen Bell.

"Hello Bello continues to meet the needs of all parents, families and caregivers through our everyday premium and affordable products. We're also a company committed to giving back and supporting our communities. Now with our Diaper Registry Fund, our community can join us in supporting each other. Together we can lift up families who need us most," said Erica Buxton, President of Hello Bello.

Consumers can donate to anyone's fund and provide needed essentials. Or - they can also choose to support charitable organizations or causes that have created a fund. It's easy-peasy to start a registry — simply choose a contribution or goal amount and personalize the page with a message and photos, which can then be shared via email or social media. Once a donation is submitted, funds are immediately available to the registrant to purchase a monthly diaper subscription or any Hello Bello product.

In support of current events, Hello Bello has created a Ukraine Relief Fund with a donation of 200K diapers, wipes, onesies and more and seeks contributions to hit its initial goal of 500K needed items with 100% of donated funds directed to the cause (zero dollars for administration).

To learn more about Hello Bello, please visit www.hellobello.com .

About Hello Bello:

Hello Bello™, launched in February 2019, makes premium and affordable baby products designed to eliminate the choice many parents have to make – deciding between what's best for their kids and what's best for their budget. From extremely adorable and soft diapers made with sustainably harvested fluff pulp and premium body care with organic botanical extract blends to mineral sunscreens, organic multivitamins, refillable cleaners, and more, Hello Bello's products give parents comfort about what they're putting on their baby and bringing into their home. Hello Bello was co-founded by Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Sean Kane, Jay McGraw and Jennifer Pullen. For more information, please visit hellobello.com or follow @hellobello on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and @myhellobello on Pinterest.

