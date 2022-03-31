The Food Renegades adds 8 new creators bringing total reach to 42 million followers

NEW YORK , March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Food Renegades (TFR) and the food division of The Digital Renegades (TDR) and CelebExperts, LLC , is a leading influencer representation firm and talent management agency started by industry veterans Evan Morgenstein and Christina Brennan. The dynamic duo has mastered the art of social media partnerships, building the largest cohort of food influencers on social media. TFR's influencers are some of the best creators in food, amassing over 42 million followers globally.

TFR talent agents have scoured the top social platforms looking for the diverse and dynamic creators that brands are already clamoring for to represent their companies. These creators focus on building loyal communities of like-minded followers allowing companies to reach their target audience.

"Christina has spearheaded the global search for the next generation of influencers who understand how to create world-class content and draw eyeballs to it in insane numbers. We feel each of the new clients adds something unique and brings in brands and followers to our community. The Food Renegades are just starting to show their strength in the market!" said CEO Evan Morgenstein

"Evan and I have built a diverse and dynamic food creator roster including traditional chefs, BBQ cooks, bakers, home cooks, southern cuisine, and vegan food creators together. It has created a unique one-stop-shop for the best food creators on social media. From Fortune 500 brands to startups, The Food Renegades produce results," said President Christina Brennan.

Joining The Food Renegades are:

@chefjayvoo, Jay Voo , 3.1 million followers

If Chef Jay Voo and his seafood boils haven't yet graced your FYP, you're missing out. Voo is a Louisiana-based chef currently in culinary school with a passion for creole cooking. Known as the boil master to his 3.1 million followers, he creates videos that show extravagant and massive creole boil recipes.

@ketoqueen, Brooke Brown , 1.1 million followers

Brooke Brown is a nutrition and healthy-eating creator with a focus on the Keto Diet and brain health. Now with over 1.1 million followers across social, her experience with Keto started after her grandmother passed from Alzheimer's disease, inspiring her to take control of her health. A United States Air Force Veteran, she has had an eclectic range of jobs over the years, from being a 9-1-1 dispatcher to wiring homes for burglar alarms to becoming a licensed hairstylist. Now, in addition to being a content creator, she is a stay-at-home mom to her three kids.

@that.cast.iron.guy, Tim Reynolds , 840k followers

Known for his skills with a cast-iron skillet, Tim Reynolds enjoys using simple ingredients to bring bold flavors to comfort food and southern classics. Tim's TikTok channel, That Cast Iron Guy, took off after posting a viral video of an upside-down cast iron pizza. Now with over 840k followers, his mission is to help his followers make great food on a budget.

@victoriatschoppp, Victoria Tschopp , 800k followers

Victoria Tschopp has found the kitchen as her happy place since she was young. Now a TikTok star who sings and dances while cooking healthy and simple meals, she grew her audience to over 800,000 over the course of just one year. She attended the Culinary Institute of America and has continued to follow her passion for food through social with fun and carefree content that has created a wonderful community on her page.

@cookerofdeliciousness, Matt Ramsey , 700k followers

Matt Ramsey isn't your average cook - a Cardiac Cath Lab RN by day with a passion for creating delicious eats for his friends and family, he grew to over 700,000 followers on TikTok in just over a year with his recipes. His page is a place where he lets his southern roots shine, showing off delicious comfort food as he constantly strives to learn more about cooking and help his followers do the same.

@chicago.dietician, Samar Kullab , 500k followers

Samar Kullab is a Chicago-based Registered and Licensed Dietitian Nutritionist with a Master's in Nutrition Science. She has worked in a wide variety of healthcare fields, including working in medical weight loss clinics, bariatric surgery, behavioral health, genetic and metabolic, ICU and outpatient facilities. Her health philosophy is simple yet powerful: progress, not perfection. Aiming to help others make sustainable and realistic diet changes that will lead them to a new lifestyle rather than another phase and a whole-body approach, she creates content to teach her followers how to do just that while empowering women to have a better relationship with food and their bodies.

@saltandsagenutrition, Monica D'Agostino, 298k followers

Monica D'Agostino is a Registered Dietitian who believes that you cannot achieve a healthy lifestyle without balance. Her journey to social started as a way to share recipes and nutrition information with friends and family. Based in NYC, she stresses the importance of balancing healthy habits while also going out and enjoying life. She grew to over 250,000 followers on social media when she shared her viral "hangover recovery lemonade". Monica has a Bachelor's Degree in Nutritional Sciences and a Master's Degree in Dietetics.

@foodbyrach, Rachel Parks , 115k followers

Rachel Parks is a plant-based recipe developer, food photographer, and videographer who has been creating content since she was just 13 years old. Since then, has created vegan recipes for hundreds of brands, including Daily Harvest, Shark Ninja, Sambazon, Unicorn Superfoods, and Live Pure Cubes. She also developed her own vegan e-cookbook.

