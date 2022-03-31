Digital Asset Custodian Komainu Names Pete Stephens as Chief Technology Officer

Former Head of Technology at the SIX Digital Exchange will focus on expanding Komainu's technology capabilities

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Komainu ("the Company"), a regulated institutional-grade digital asset custody services provider safeguarding over US$6bn in assets, today announced the appointment of Pete Stephens as its Chief Technology Officer. Stephens previously served as Head of Technology for Switzerland's SIX Digital Exchange (SDX), the world's first fully FMI licensed digital asset exchange and CSD, and brings with him extensive experience within the institutional finance technology space.

Mr. Stephens has over 20 years of experience within the global financial services industry and will play an instrumental role in improving upon Komainu's existing offerings and building out the Company's portfolio of custody services. With previous experience at DrumG Technologies, UBS AG, IBM and PwC, Stephens maintained deep focus on capital markets post-trade technology. He holds a Masters of Engineering degree from the University of Leeds.

"Throughout my career, I've been passionate about developing operating standards for emerging technologies, and since its inception, Komainu has done just that," said Stephens. "Komainu's custody solutions meet the security, transparency, and reporting standards set in place by financial institutions and I'm excited to be a part of what the team is building. I am looking forward to working closely with the team to expand Komainu's industry-leading offering and further bridge the gap between traditional finance and digital assets."

Stephens joins Komainu shortly after the Company's introduction of Komainu Yield, a service that provides institutions with the ability to earn yield on assets custodied with Komainu. Currently, Komainu Yield supports staking services for a variety of leading digital asset protocols. Pete will be responsible for expanding the staking services offered by the Company and will lead the buildout of additional yield generating services, as well as further expanding Komainu's technology product offering, aimed at bridging traditional and decentralized finance.

Henson Orser, President of Komainu, commented on today's news, "In order to keep up with client demand and the growing digital asset ecosystem, Komainu has made a commitment to building a strong and experienced C-suite. Only a few months after naming Matthew Chamberlin as CEO, we've made another significant hire in Pete Stephens and his track record in financial services technology make him a great addition to the team. Over the past few months, we have seen an exponential increase in institutions looking to gain exposure to the digital asset ecosystem and I am excited to work alongside Pete to continue enhancing Komainu's technological capabilities."

About Komainu

Komainu is the first hybrid custodian for institutional digital asset investors created by the Japanese investment bank, Nomura, digital asset manager, CoinShares and digital asset security company, Ledger. Komainu is providing secure digital asset custody services through an application-based solution for institutions, offering multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. Headquartered in Jersey, Channel Islands, Komainu merges institutional financial services with leading security standards for the next generation of institutional custody.

For more information, please visit https://www.komainu.com

