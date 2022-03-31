AST Welcomes Leah Guzowski as Vice President

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegheny Science & Technology (AST), a woman-owned energy and technology consulting firm, is pleased to announce Leah B. Guzowski has joined the team and has been appointed Vice President of DOE Programs. Leah brings multifaceted experience to AST with her wealth of knowledge in energy, environmental and national security on a national and global level.

An accomplished energy scientist, Leah comes to AST from the U.S. National Laboratory system where she served as an Associate Laboratory Director at Idaho and Argonne National Laboratories. Initially, she joined the Labs in a technical capacity in Decision and Information Sciences and Energy Systems. She later moved into senior leadership roles for directing strategy for complex research and development initiatives and directing commercialization of intellectual property portfolios.

Leah is a graduate of Harvard University, and the University of Wisconsin – Madison. She has also been a scholar at Oxford University, a fellow at the University of Chicago and a fellow at Harvard University Law School. She has been recognized by the White House as a leader in climate and energy, and was honored as one of "40 under 40" by Crain's Chicago Business.

"Leah's experience understanding the intersections between energy research and environment, agriculture, transportation and other elements of critical infrastructure make her a valued contribution for AST's clients" says AST President and COO, Scott Heefner. "She knows the players, she knows the data and she will help set a future-forward path for AST, particularly in the energy RD&D sector."

Leah was drawn to AST largely because of its highly regarded reputation in the energy sector, but was just as thrilled about joining a woman-owned, CMMI Level 3 and ISO 9001 certified small business. "Working with the diverse and dynamic staff that have a variety of backgrounds and professional experience is exciting. After my initial conversations with the team, I knew AST was where I wanted to land", said Leah. "AST is a special company. Through their unique entrepreneurial spirit and family-oriented atmosphere, they remain true to their West Virginia roots."

Leah is particularly passionate about seeing novel research and development technologies turn into commercialized solutions that make an impact on energy, climate, and national security. It has been her lifelong belief that if you have the skills and ability to make positive change, environmentally or otherwise, push forward and just do it.

During her free time, Leah is a champion in STEM often volunteering to students in the community. Whether she is invited to speak or through hands-on learning opportunities in an actual lab and research setting, she utilizes her knowledge to provide awareness and cultivate a future of STEM equity.

Allegheny Science & Technology (AST) is an energy solutions firm with expertise in applied science & technology, mission assurance and data and decision analytics. Through our team of consultants, AST delivers solutions that drive innovation and #EMPOWER government and commercial clients.

