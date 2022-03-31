Appointment of Valli Murugappan as Sales Director for the Asia Pacific Region

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Micross Components, Inc. ("Micross"), a leading global provider of mission-critical microelectronic components and services for high-reliability aerospace, defense, space, medical, and industrial applications, is pleased to announce the appointment of Valli Murugappan to the position of Sales Director for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

Mr. Murugappan comes to Micross with over 25 years of experience in serving the APAC region for Microelectronic product solutions and systems for the Aerospace, Defense, and Space markets, with deep experience in the key APAC markets of India, Taiwan, Korea, China & Malaysia. Valli will operate from Singapore, and will be responsible for leading and coordinating all sales and customer success activities within the APAC region.

Prior to joining Micross, Valli served as the Senior Director of APAC at Data Device Corporation for 12 years, and prior to DDC as the APAC Regional Manager for Curtis Wright for 2 years. Mr. Murugappan holds a Master of Science(M.S.) in Systems and Information from Birla Institute of Technology & Science in Pilani, and a Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) degree in Mechanical Engineering from Alagappa Chettiar College of Engineering and Technology.

Graham Jefferies, Managing Director of Micross Components Limited, stated, "Valli's appointment will further reinforce the Micross presence in the region, providing customers with a local executive resource for program development, sustainment, and technical support. We are excited to have such a capable and accomplished leader as Valli serve and expand our semiconductor and microelectronic distribution and supply chain services for the Asia Pacific market."

In addition, we are also pleased to announce the opening of a new Micross Sales Office in Bangalore, India, led by Anand Panneer, that will provide customer success services, including Customer Service and Applications Engineering support.

About Micross

Micross is the most complete provider of advanced microelectronic services and component, die and wafer solutions. With the broadest authorized access to die & wafer suppliers, and the most comprehensive advanced packaging, assembly, modification and test capabilities, Micross is uniquely positioned to provide unparalleled high-reliability solutions from bare die, to fully packaged devices, to complete program lifecycle sustainment. For more than 40 years, Micross has been a trusted source for the aerospace, defense, space, medical and industrial markets.

