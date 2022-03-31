Airties Selected by Deutsche Telekom for Smart Wi-Fi Deployments in Various Markets Across Europe

- Deutsche Telekom to use Airties Edge software and Airties Cloud management platform

- Airties solutions integrated with RDK software to support GPON, DOCSIS, and DSL broadband gateways in various markets of Deutsche Telekom's European footprint

ISTANBUL, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Airties, the most widely deployed supplier of managed Wi-Fi solutions to service providers globally, today announced that it has signed a comprehensive agreement with Deutsche Telekom to deploy Airties' suite of Smart Wi-Fi products and services across DT-Europe.

Airties (PRNewsfoto/Airties) (PRNewswire)

Deutsche Telekom is one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies, with some 242 million mobile customers, 27 million fixed-network lines, and 22 million broadband lines. Late last year, Deutsche Telekom disclosed that it is using RDK open source software to standardize core functions of their broadband gateways. Under this agreement with Airties, Deutsche Telekom will also deploy Airties Edge software to further enhance their subscribers' broadband gateways and Airties Cloud to provide home performance management and optimization to customers throughout several markets in Europe. Further details about country-specific rollouts and offers will be disclosed by Deutsche Telekom at a later date.

"Providing exceptional home broadband is of paramount importance to Deutsche Telekom, and that includes delivering the best possible Wi-Fi to our customers," said Pedro Bandeira, Vice President of Product and New Business at Deutsche Telekom. "After examining the market, we selected Airties because of the proven quality, scalability, and versatility of their Smart Wi-Fi portfolio. We look forward to bringing these advanced Wi-Fi capabilities to our customers in the months ahead."

"Deutsche Telekom is a clear global leader when it comes to embracing technological innovations that improve the lives of their customers," said Philippe Alcaras, CEO of Airties. "Having consistent, quality home Wi-Fi is more essential than ever before, and Deutsche Telekom fully recognizes this across its various markets. We are honored that Deutsche Telekom selected Airties to help them provide a managed Smart Wi-Fi experience to their customers throughout Europe."

Airties' unique hybrid cloud-edge architecture leverages both the embedded intelligence in customer premises equipment (CPE) and the cloud to maximize responsiveness and performance. Airties Edge is smart Wi-Fi software that intelligently directs consumers' devices (laptops, tablets, smartphones, game consoles, IoT, smart home devices, etc.) to the best available channel and band (2.4GHz and 5GHz), based on real-time network conditions. This software enables an existing home gateway/modem to double as an intelligent Wi-Fi access point, improving the quality and stability of connectivity within the home.

Airties Cloud orchestrates Wi-Fi across homes, optimizing operator gateways and extenders in real-time to ensure a better quality of experience for consumers, while providing insights on connected devices. It allows operators to address evolving consumer needs, such as cybersecurity, through a suite of digital services. Airties Cloud also integrates with the Airties Vision companion app which provides real time data for consumers to manage their in-home wireless experience. Airties Cloud now actively manages more than 33 million homes and supports more than 646 million actively connected devices across the globe.

Airties has been recognized with many prestigious industry awards for its innovative work serving broadband operators including: "Best Home Wi-Fi Solution Award" from Broadband World Forum; "Best Wi-Fi Service Provider Solution" and "Best Home Wi-Fi Product" awards from Wi-Fi NOW; "Best-In Home Wi-Fi Network" award from Wireless Broadband Alliance; "Best Broadband Customer Experience" award from Cable & Satellite International; and many others. Additional information about the Airties can be found at: www.Airties.com. Additional information about Deutsche Telekom can be found at https://www.telekom.com/en.

About Airties

Airties is the most widely deployed provider of managed Wi-Fi solutions to operators around the globe. Airties Smart Wi-Fi portfolio includes Airties Edge, smart Wi-Fi software for gateways; Airties Cloud, a cloud-based management platform and its companion app, Airties Vision; and Wi-Fi mesh extenders. Operators turn to Airties for the design, implementation, and ongoing optimization of their customers' broadband experience. Some of Airties' customers include Altice USA, AT&T, Deutsche Telekom, Singtel, Sky, Telia, Telstra, Vodafone, and many others. More information is available at www.Airties.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AirTies