Vomela Advances Mission to Elevate Sustainable Printing by Joining Sustainable Brands Member Network

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Full-service printing and commercial graphics leader The Vomela Companies announced today its new association with the Sustainable Brands member network, becoming one of the first commercial printing firms to enter the global collective. Joining the network as an Affiliate Member enables Vomela to amplify the printing and graphics community's progress in sustainability while simultaneously encouraging and inspiring brands to take advantage of more sustainable printing options.

"Supporting a more sustainable future is a group effort, which is why we've decided to get involved this innovative group of like-minded companies," said Mark Auth, president and CEO of Vomela. "By joining forces with Sustainable Brands, we look forward to engaging with other sustainability leaders, exchanging ideas and continuing our progress toward our own sustainability goals."

The alliance places Vomela among a roster of worldwide sustainability leaders, advancing the company's ongoing ESG program by creating alignments with other sustainable companies. By joining the collective, companies commit to fostering a collaborative community where members can share insights, support each other's efforts and face challenges together — all toward the ultimate goal of driving transformational change toward a flourishing, regenerative economy.

"We're thrilled to welcome Vomela to Sustainable Brands, and we're inspired by their passion to embrace sustainability through their role in the supply chain," said Darren Beck, vice president of membership and international. "Digital printing is a key element of today's business operations, and uniting with digital printing leaders like Vomela can create sustainability impacts across energy conservation, waste reduction, recycling and emissions reduction, which are becoming increasing priorities brands in today's marketplace."

In addition to its collaboration with the Sustainable Brands member network, Vomela's ESG program includes a full set of strategic commitments. Created in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the company's three strategic ESG priorities include embracing the company's role as a valued supply chain partner, uniting with downstream supplier partners and aligning with other sustainable brands.

Vomela's specific sustainability initiatives include greenhouse gas emissions reduction, health and safety, sustainable materials sourcing and waste management. The company is certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, the Sustainable Forestry Initiative, the Sustainable Green Printing Partnership and other sustainability authorities. Located in St. Paul, Minnesota, the company's headquarters is solar-powered and LEED-compliant.

The Vomela Companies are a full-service specialty graphics provider capable of producing a wide variety of promotional, store décor, event, fleet, OEM, commercial, and transportation graphics. The company employs more than 1,400 people in 23 cities across the U.S. and Canada.

Sustainable Brands® is the premier global community of brand innovators who are shaping the future of commerce worldwide. Since 2006, our mission has been to inspire, engage and equip today's business and brand innovators to prosper for the near and long term by leading the way to a better future. Digitally published news articles and issues-focused conversation topics, internationally known conferences and regional events, a robust e-learning library, and peer-to-peer membership groups and brand collaboration initiatives all facilitate community engagement and industry progress throughout the year. For more information visit www.SustainableBrands.com.

