NMG Network Relaunches Lei for LGBTQ Travelers with Expanded Focus

Lei seeks out the most inspiring voices and experiences in the most welcoming destinations for LGBTQ travelers.

HONOLULU, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NMG Network is expanding the reach of Lei , a leading LGBTQ-focused travel media brand, in Summer 2022, to explore the world's most welcoming destinations through the unique lens of LGBTQ communities. As an elevated omnichannel lifestyle brand, Lei will profile trendsetters, influencers and thought leaders who proudly identify as LGBTQ in their personal, public and professional lives and serve as role models for others. Lei fully supports Pride 360, and spotlights locales, brands and organizations that support the LGBTQ community year round.

Lei derives its name from the traditional Hawaiian symbol of love, friendship, appreciation, and aloha, and amplifies the inspiring voices of individuals who reflect those attributes of kindness, compassion and acceptance, which seamlessly aligns with what many lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer travelers seek when traveling.

Lei's elevated approach to authentic storytelling informs, inspires and entertains discerning LGBTQ travelers before, during and after their journeys across popular video and digital channels, as well as an annual nationally distributed print publication.

Lei's print edition will now recommend the top cities for queer travelers to visit each year and advocate for the best experiences in each destination.

"We're excited to reintroduce Lei with stories that are meaningful and relevant to today's LGBTQ community and amplify the destinations and experiences that promote a sense of place and belonging, and appeal to travelers that are independent, uninhibited and insatiably curious about the world," says Marc Graser, NMG's VP of Global Brand Storytelling.

Lei launched in 2014 as the first nationally distributed publication by NMG Network, the leading creator of custom media experiences for luxury and leisure travel, hospitality, and premium residential partners with clients that include Marriott Residences, The Little Nell, Shutters on the Beach, Halekulani and Hawaiian Airlines.

The relaunch rolls out in phases, starting with a revamped LeiCulture.com website, original and curated content for Lei TV, updated social channels, the introduction of new email newsletters and a reimagined annual print publication that will be distributed in Summer 2022.

Lei TV features original and curated programming and is available online, in more than 23,000 hotel rooms, and via inflight and other travel channels. Its series of video franchises include "The Lei Over," "Lei Escapes," "Lei Exchanges" and "City Pride."

Among its sponsored events, Lei is an annual platinum sponsor of Honolulu Pride and co-produces "Shaka and Shine," its annual televised special each October.

Lei was one of the fastest growing LGBTQ media brands in 2021, reaching more than 4 million people across its print, digital and video channels from the world's biggest source markets. It has already expanded that audience by more than 400% in 2022, and aims to connect with consumers that spend around $1 trillion on global travel each year.

About NMG Network

NMG Network is the leading creator of custom media experiences for luxury and leisure travel, hospitality, and premium residential partners. Our highly targeted omnichannel approach to storytelling provides a unique opportunity to connect with the most sophisticated and sought after consumers where they prefer to engage with content that informs, inspires and entertains. In addition to Lei, NMG creates award-winning video, print and digital channels for clients including Marriott Residences, Shutters on the Beach, Hotel Casa del Mar, Halekulani Hotel, Park Lane Ala Moana, 'Alohilani Resort, Ko Olina Resort, International Market Place and Marriott Resorts Hawaii, and produces consumer facing brand FLUX, representing the current of Hawai'i; and Shore TV Hawaii, the most widely distributed network devoted to travel in Hawaii. View more at NMGnetwork.com .

