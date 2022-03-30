New Report: Transition to Zero-Emission Vehicles Would Save More Than 100,000 Lives, Generate $1 Trillion in Public Health Benefits

American Lung Association releases 'Zeroing in on Healthy Air" report detailing benefits of transition to zero-emission transportation and electricity

CHICAGO, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A nationwide transition to clean, zero-emission vehicles would have a dramatic impact on the air quality and health of Americans, according to a new report by the American Lung Association. The "Zeroing in on Healthy Air" report, released today, reveals that a widespread transition to vehicles powered by clean electricity generation would result in up to 110,000 avoided deaths and $1.2 trillion in public health benefits across the U.S. over the next 30 years.

American Lung Association logo (PRNewsfoto/American Lung Association) (PRNewswire)

"Zeroing in on Healthy Air" outlines the broad benefits of the transition to a zero-emission transportation sector over the coming decades. The report illustrates the potential health and climate benefits if all new passenger vehicles sold are zero-emission by 2035 and all new heavy-duty vehicles sold are zero-emission by 2040. The report also projects that the nation's electric grid will be powered by clean, non-combustion renewable energy replacing dirty fossil fuels by 2035.

According to the report, a widespread transition to electric vehicles would generate more than $1.2 trillion in health benefits and $1.7 trillion in additional climate benefits by 2050. The transition would result in up to:

110,000 avoided deaths

2.79 million avoided asthma attacks

13.4 million avoided lost workdays

"Zero-emission transportation is a win-win for public health," said Harold Wimmer, National President and CEO of the American Lung Association. "Too many communities across the U.S. deal with high levels of dangerous pollution from nearby highways and trucking corridors, ports, warehouses and other pollution hot spots. Plus, the transportation sector is the nation's biggest source of carbon pollution that drives climate change and associated public health harms. This is an urgent health issue for millions of people in the U.S."

The report also looks at the benefits that a transition to zero-emission vehicles would have for each state and the top 25 metro areas that would benefit the most from the transition. The top 10 metro areas that would benefit the most from a transition to electric vehicles between 2020 and 2050 include:

Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA New York - Newark, NY -NJ-CT-PA Chicago - Naperville, IL -IN-WI San Jose - San Francisco - Oakland, CA Philadelphia - Reading -Camden, PA-NJ-DE-MD Washington-Baltimore - Arlington , DC-MD-VA-WV-PA Miami - Port St. Lucie - Fort Lauderdale, FL Houston - The Woodlands, TX Detroit - Warren - Ann Arbor, MI Dallas-Fort Worth, TX -OK

The research finds that significant benefits from this transition may be concentrated in counties with higher populations of people of color. For example, the 100 U.S. counties (3% of all counties assessed) with the highest percentage of populations of people of color could experience $155 billion in public health benefits, or 13% of the total benefits seen in the national study through 2050. An equitable transition to zero-emission transportation and electricity must begin with communities most impacted by harmful pollution today.

"The shift to zero-emission transportation and electricity generation will save lives and generate massive health benefits across the United States," added Wimmer. "It is critical that we ensure these benefits are realized in the near term in communities most impacted by harmful pollution today."

Climate change threatens the health of all Americans, from wildfires and extreme storms to worsening air pollution. And poor air quality caused by transportation pollution contributes to a wide range of negative health impacts, including childhood asthma attacks, impaired lung function and development, lung cancer, heart attacks and strokes and premature deaths.

Achieving these major benefits to our health and our climate will require dedicated and sustained leadership. Investment at all levels of government, and public education and engagement will ensure the transition to zero-emission vehicles provides clean air for everyone. The American Lung Association is asking the public to sign our petition calling for a rapid transition to zero-emission vehicles and electricity at Lung.org/EV.

For more information about "Zeroing in on Healthy Air," visit Lung.org/EV.

Journalists seeking to speak with a policy or medical expert about this report and the health impacts of air pollution or climate change may contact Jill Dale at Media@Lung.org or 312-940-7001.

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, a holder of the coveted 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a Gold-Level GuideStar Member, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org.

American Lung Association • 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150 • Chicago, IL 60601

1331 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Ste. 1425 North • Washington, D.C. 20004

1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) Lung.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Lung Association