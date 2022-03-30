Duke Energy commits more than $400,000 in monthlong focus to support sustainability and environmental efforts in South Carolina

Through April, company will invest in organizations, programs that foster vibrant communities and enhance natural resources of state.

This week's focus is on PalmettoPride – state's anti-litter and beautification organization.

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy is kicking off a monthlong initiative to support organizations in South Carolina that promote sustainability and environmental efforts across the state. This campaign will provide nearly $400,000 to numerous nonprofits and governmental agencies through the end of April and highlight global efforts like Earth Day and Arbor Day at the local level.

"We think it's important to work alongside our community partners to ensure all of the beautiful places in South Carolina can be enjoyed for years to come," said Mike Callahan, Duke Energy South Carolina state president. "The organizations these funds support will aid in the protection of the environment and provide communities with much-needed resources to promote good stewardship of the natural beauty around us."

Each week in April, Duke Energy will highlight the critical community partners that do this important work. The initiative kicked off March 30 with a focus on PalmettoPride.

The Duke Energy Foundation is providing PalmettoPride $100,000 to support the programs in local communities managed by the 37 Keep South Carolina Beautiful affiliate organizations, who focus on litter pick up and beautification throughout their areas.

Created by the state legislature, PalmettoPride aims to educate the public on the impacts of litter to help prevent it, enforce the current litter laws, bring awareness to the issue, and encourage and empower groups to take ownership of their communities to pick up.

"Litter prevention is most often an underfunded program but one that significantly impacts the overall well-being of our communities and economic development," said Sarah Lyles, executive director of PalmettoPride. "Duke Energy has consistently been a leader in funding environmental projects, and we are so grateful to be a partner with them on litter prevention. Together, we can change the behavior that creates litter."

Additional funding will be distributed over the next month to support organizations that manage and maintain public trails, plant and giveaway trees, foster flood prevention and mitigation, and cleanup rivers and roadsides in communities across the Palmetto State.

Duke Energy employees and retirees will also be volunteering their time and efforts with these and other organizations throughout the month to assist these programs in their neighborhoods.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts, and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the foundation can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 51,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 28,000 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy strategy to create a smarter energy future for its customers and communities. The company has goals of at least a 50 percent carbon reduction from electric generation and net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030, and net-zero emissions by 2050 from its electric and natural gas businesses, including Scopes 1, 2 and certain Scope 3 emissions. The company also is investing in major electric grid upgrades and expanded battery storage, and exploring zero-emitting power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2022 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media contact: Ryan Mosier

800.559.3853

