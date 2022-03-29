Winc Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Wholesale channel wins fuel continued growth

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winc, Inc. ("Winc" or the "Company") (NYSE American: WBEV), a differentiated platform for growing alcoholic beverages brands, today announced financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Compared to the Fourth Quarter of 2020

Total net revenues increased 4.5% to $18.5 million

Wholesale revenues increased 152.0% to $3.9 million

DTC revenues declined 7.0% to $14.4 million

Net loss increased from $1.9 million to $5.6 million

Adjusted EBITDA* loss of $5.9 million versus a loss of $1.5 million

Full Year 2021 Results Compared to the Full Year 2020

Total net revenues increased 11.4% to $72.1 million

Wholesale revenues increased 106.9% to $17.0 million

DTC revenues declined 1.7% to $53.9 million

Net loss increased from $7.0 million to $14.6 million

Adjusted EBITDA * loss of $10.2 million versus a loss of $5.1 million

The five core brands ** grew to a total of 167,175 cases sold, a 47% increase

Retail accounts*** increased 114.8% to 16,905

"Growth accelerated in the fourth quarter, driven by our wholesale channel, where we continue to experience strong customer response to our innovation and expanding portfolio. In 2021, we deepened our relationship with Whole Foods by growing the number of SKUs available at their locations. We grew active retail accounts by 115% driven by expanded distribution at leading national chains including Whole Foods, Walmart, Target, and Trader Joe's," said Geoff McFarlane, Chief Executive Officer. "Wholesale revenue increased 152% in the fourth quarter and was up 107% in full year 2021 as we continued to leverage the power of our unique model to rapidly develop and scale our proprietary brands. Our full year DTC revenue was up 82% on a two-year basis, reflecting strong growth in average order value and the number of transactions, fueled by increased at-home consumption during the pandemic. While tough year-over-year compares have been a headwind to our DTC channel growth rates in recent quarters, we believe we remain well positioned for continued growth."

Brian Smith, Winc's President, commented, "Our core brands collectively grew by 47% in case volume sold compared to 2020, and we believe we have strong line of sight on future gains based on our modest all commodity volume, expanding distribution and the performance of our newest offerings, including Pizzolato, Les Hauts De Lagarde, and Cherries and Rainbows. 2021 was also an important inflection for our organic wine business as we increased our portfolio offerings to more than 20% organic products, leveraging the Natural Merchants assets we acquired in May 2021, and expanded distribution to major national retailers in mass and grocery channels. We believe we are well positioned to be a leader in the organic category as our platform and brand portfolio index high with millennial consumers' growing demand for more sustainable options that are healthier, naturally produced and chemical-free."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Net revenues increased 4.5% to $18.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $17.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Wholesale net revenues of $3.9 million increased 152.0% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 due to continued growth in the number of retail accounts through distributor and retailer relationships. DTC net revenues of $14.4 million were down 7.0% as compared to the same period in 2020, primarily related to decreased order volume partially offset by increased average order value ("AOV")*** driven by returning customer activity. The Company continues to see improvement in AOV, up 9.2% from the same period in 2020. Revenue mix continues to shift towards the wholesale channel with the segment accounting for 23.6% of revenue in 2021, up from 12.7% in the previous year, in line with the Company's strategic focus to diversify revenue streams.

Gross profit of $7.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased 9.0% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and gross profit margin decreased to 38.7% compared to 44.5% in the prior year period. In the DTC segment, gross margin was 41.6%, a 560 basis point decline compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. This decrease reflects an approximate 260 basis point impact related to one-time inventory adjustments made during December 2021, an approximate 190 basis point impact related to increased discounted first time orders and an approximate 110 basis point impact related to inflation and other factors. Management believes the Company was able to minimize the impact of global supply chain constraints and unprecedented inflation due to an agile supply chain, improved gross margin in the Company's core brands and a focus on operating efficiencies. Gross margin in the wholesale segment improved to 27.5% from 13.3% during the same period in 2020 due to product mix and as the Company began to realize scale-related efficiencies for core brands. Historically, fourth quarter gross margin is lower than other quarters as sales of the Company's high gross margin core brands face seasonal headwinds and the Company acquires a large number of discounted first time memberships in the DTC channel which are expected to result in additional revenue through 2022. Overall, the Company saw continued gross margin improvements, finishing the year ended December 31, 2021 at 41.8% overall, up from 40.7% for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Total operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $3.6 million, or 35.6%, compared to the same period in 2020 reflecting investments in growth initiatives and incremental public company expenses. Marketing expenses increased by 4.0% to $5.8 million as the Company increased customer acquisition goals and incurred higher advertising costs. Personnel expenses were $3.0 million as compared to $2.1 million in the same period in 2020, with $0.3 million of the increase attributable to non-cash items including stock-based compensation. General and administrative expenses rose 91.9% to $4.7 million due to increased expenses for professional services to support operating as a public company and growth-related expenses, of which approximately $0.3 million related to one-time initial public offering ("IPO") costs.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $5.6 million or ($0.73) per diluted share based on 7.7 million weighted average common shares outstanding in that quarter compared to a net loss of $1.9 million or ($2.10) per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2020 based on 0.9 million weighted average common shares outstanding in that quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA* loss increased to $5.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to Adjusted EBITDA* loss of $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had cash of $4.9 million and no outstanding borrowings compared to cash of $7.0 million and outstanding borrowings of $3.7 million at December 31, 2020. The decrease in net cash reflected increased working capital needs to support growth including higher inventories, which totaled $23.9 million as of December 31, 2021 compared to $11.9 million at December 31, 2020. In order to mitigate supply chain constraints and inflationary pressures, the Company invested in additional inventory. The Company expects to return to more normalized inventory levels in 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET today to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2021 results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 705-6003 or for international callers by dialing (201) 493-6725. The live audio webcast can be accessed via the "News & Events" section of the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.winc.com/ or directly here. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website shortly after the live event has concluded for at least 30 days.

About Winc

Winc is a differentiated platform for growing alcoholic beverages brands, fueled by the joint capabilities of a data-driven brand development strategy paired with a true omni-channel distribution network. Winc's mission is to become the leading brand builder within the alcoholic beverages industry through an omni-channel growth platform.

Winc's common stock trades under the ticker symbol "WBEV" on the NYSE American.

Winc, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share amounts)





December 31,



December 31,





2021



2020















Assets











Current assets:











Cash

$ 4,883



$ 7,008

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts and sales returns of

$0.2 million as of both years ending December 31, 2021 and 2020



2,575





1,505

Inventory



23,888





11,880

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



6,887





3,046

Total current assets



38,233





23,439

Property and equipment, net



496





166

Intangible assets, net



11,537





488

Other assets



122





131

Total assets

$ 50,388



$ 24,224

Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock, and Stockholders' Equity

(Deficit)











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 4,040



$ 3,673

Accrued liabilities



6,762





4,759

Contract liabilities



12,127





8,691

Short-term early exercise stock option liabilities



922





75

Current portion of long-term debt



—





1,526

Total current liabilities



23,851





18,724

Deferred rent



147





223

Warrant liabilities



—





1,067

Paycheck Protection Program note payable



—





1,364

Long-term debt, net



—





812

Long-term early exercise stock option liabilities



839





—

Other liabilities



2,069





421

Total liabilities



26,906





22,611

Commitments and contingencies











Redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, zero and 71,512,354

shares authorized, zero and 7,266,986 shares issued and outstanding, aggregate

liquidation preference of zero and $71,746 as of December 31, 2021 and 2020,

respectively



—





56,462

Stockholders' equity (deficit):











Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 300,000,000 and 106,910,000 shares

authorized as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, 13,214,612 and

945,794, shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020,

respectively



2





1

Preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share; 10,000,000 and zero shares

authorized as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, zero shares issued

and outstanding as of both December 31, 2021 and 2020



—





—

Treasury stock (168,750 shares outstanding as of both December 31, 2021 and 2020)



(7)





(7)

Additional paid-in capital



95,207





2,229

Accumulated deficit



(71,720)





(57,072)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)



23,482





(54,849)

Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$ 50,388



$ 24,224



Winc, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Three Months Ended



For the Years Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Net revenues

$ 18,496



$ 17,693



$ 72,069



$ 64,707

Cost of revenues



11,339





9,827





41,944





38,352

Gross profit



7,157





7,866





30,125





26,355

Operating expenses:























Marketing



5,838





5,616





17,516





17,388

Personnel



2,960





2,061





15,500





7,582

General and administrative



4,659





2,428





13,214





7,545

Production and operation



221





33





318





169

Creative development



87





10





374





83

Total operating expenses



13,765





10,148





46,922





32,767

Loss from operations



(6,608)





(2,282)





(16,797)





(6,412)

Other income (expense):























Interest expense



(106)





(158)





(654)





(834)

Income (expense) from change in fair value of warrant liabilities



1,032





21





388





(208)

Other income, net



135





542





1,101





523

Gain on debt forgiveness from Paycheck Protection Program

note payable



-





-





1,364





—

Total other income (expense), net



1,061





405





2,199





(519)

Loss before provision for income taxes



(5,547)





(1,877)





(14,598)





(6,931)

Income tax expense



33





12





50





27

Net loss

$ (5,580)



$ (1,889)



$ (14,648)



$ (6,958)

Net loss per common share:























Basic and diluted

$ (0.73)



$ (2.10)



$ (4.42)



$ (7.80)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:























Basic and diluted



7,686,024





900,564





3,312,484





892,333



Winc, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands)





For the year ended





December 31,





2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities











Net loss

$ (14,648)



$ (6,958)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization expense



714





510

Amortization of debt issuance costs



161





251

Stock-based compensation



1,330





275

(Income) expense from change in fair value of warrant liabilities



(388)





208

Forgiveness of employee promissory notes



3,492





—

Interest income from employee promissory notes



(38)





—

Gain on debt forgiveness from Paycheck Protection Program note payable



(1,364)





—

Issuance of common stock in exchange for investor relations services



536





—

Bad debt expense



311





—

Change in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable



114





(137)

Inventory



(9,879)





(3,391)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(4,092)





(381)

Other assets



243





(43)

Accounts payable



(1,385)





(126)

Accrued liabilities



440





2,248

Contract liabilities



3,436





7,553

Deferred rent



(75)





(86)

Other liabilities



(119)





496

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(21,211)





419

Cash flows from investing activities











Cash paid for asset acquisition



(8,758)





—

Purchase of property and equipment



(721)





(359)

Loans for employee advances



—





(16)

Net cash used in investing activities



(9,479)





(375)

Cash flows from financing activities











Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program note payable



—





1,364

Payments on line of credit, net



—





(6,000)

Repayments of long-term debt



(2,500)





(1,669)

Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock and warrants, net of issuance costs



13,290





6,833

Proceeds received for the issuance of common stock



—





18

Proceeds from initial public offering, net of deferred costs



17,675





—

Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options



100





—

Net cash provided by financing activities



28,565





546

Net (decrease) increase in cash



(2,125)





590

Cash at beginning of period



7,008





6,418

Cash at end of period

$ 4,883



$ 7,008















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information











Interest paid

$ 287



$ 597

Taxes paid

$ 91



$ 27















Supplemental noncash investing and financing activities











Employee promissory notes issued for stock option exercises

$ 3,453



$ —

Vesting of early exercised stock options

$ 338



$ —

Issued shares of redeemable convertible preferred stock in connection with acquisitions

$ 1,000



$ —

Conversion of redeemable convertible preferred stock to common stock upon IPO

$ 68,874



$ —

Deferred offering costs reclassified to additional paid-in capital

$ 2,632



$ —

Conversion of liability classified warrants to equity upon initial public offering

$ 2,625



$ —

Exercise of warrants

$ 89



$ —



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company's management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, which are measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, are helpful to investors, analysts and other interested parties because these measures can assist in providing a more consistent and comparable overview of the Company's operations across historical financial periods. In addition, these measures are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate and assess performance. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock based compensation expense and other items the Company believes are not indicative of the Company's operating performances, such as gain or loss attributable to the change in fair value of warrants. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures and are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered as alternatives or substitutes to financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures have certain limitations in that they do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in the Company's consolidated statement of operations that are necessary to run the Company's business. Some of these limitations include:

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on the Company's debt;

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for the Company's working capital needs;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future; and

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditures.

Other companies, including other companies in the Company's industry, may not use such measures or may calculate the measures differently than as presented in this Annual Report, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

A reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA and net loss margin to Adjusted EBITDA margin is set forth below (dollars in thousands). Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues.





Three Months Ended December 31,



Years Ended December 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Net loss

$ (5,580)



$ (1,889)



$ (14,648)



$ (6,958)

Interest expense



106





158





654





834

Income tax expense



33





12





50





27

Depreciation and amortization expense



194





114





714





510

EBITDA

$ (5,247)



$ (1,605)



$ (13,230)



$ (5,587)

Stock-based compensation



339





101





1,330





275

Gain on debt forgiveness from Paycheck Protection Program

note payable



—





—





(1,364)





—

Forgiveness of employee promissory notes issued for stock

option exercises



—





—





3,453





—

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities



(1,032)





(21)





(388)





208

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (5,940)



$ (1,525)



$ (10,199)



$ (5,104)

Net loss margin



-30.2 %



-10.7 %



-20.3 %



-10.8 % Adjusted EBITDA margin



-32.1 %



-8.6 %



-14.2 %



-7.9 %

Winc, Inc. Supplemental Information (In thousands, except for average order value and retail accounts)





Three Months Ended December 31,



Years Ended December 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020















DTC























DTC net revenues

$ 14,406



$ 15,497



$ 53,931



$ 54,854

DTC gross profit



5,999





7,314





23,045





23,055

Average order value

$ 75.58



$ 69.19



$ 71.91



$ 63.04

Wholesale























Wholesale net revenues

$ 3,911



$ 1,552



$ 17,042



$ 8,237

Wholesale gross profit



1,075





206





6,473





2,393

Retail accounts



8,720





3,303





16,905





7,869



Average Order Value

The Company believes the continued growth of its average order value demonstrates both the Company's increasing value proposition for its consumer base and their increasing affinity for the Company's premium brands. The Company defines average order value as the sum of DTC net revenues, divided by the total orders placed in that period. Total orders are the summation of all completed individual purchase transactions in a given period. Average order value may fluctuate as the Company expands into and increases its presence in additional product categories.

Retail Accounts

Retail account growth is a key metric for the Company's continued growth in wholesale as it is a measure of how widely the Company's products are distributed. The metric represents the number of retail accounts in which the Company sold its products in a given period.

