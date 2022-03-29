PURA Sees Potential Boost From Federal Marijuana Legalization Up For House Vote

DALLAS, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) management today highlighted the potential benefits to the company in the event marijuana were legalized federally. The House is expected to vote this week on legalization:

Under its new Farmersville Hemp Brand, PURA is working to introduce hemp as a multi-industry disruptor that can be a base of a better product or service contributing notably to the 2050 sustainability objectives. PURA recently announced a strategy targeted at disrupting the $600 billion global lumber market and the $200 billion steel rebar market.

PURA management emphasizes that investment and financing for companies in the cannabis sector, hemp or marijuana, is complicated by the current federal prohibition of cannabis. Legalization could open up new resources that could drive exponential growth.

PURA has initiated construction on a facility in Farmersville, Texas where the company will conduct consultative education customized for each corporate customer to hands on demonstrate how hemp can be utilized to improve the efficiency of existing products and services and meet 2050 sustainability targets.

Read the company's latest comprehensive update on PURA's Farmersville Hemp Brand rollout.

Disclaimer:

This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any these statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any those forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this news release. None of such forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans set forth in this News Release will be achieved or be executed.

