It's About More Than Sports: Goodside Health Kicks Off 2022 Whole Child Physicals Campaign

SMITH COUNTY, Texas, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodside Health today announced the start of its second Whole Child Physicals campaign with its first serving at Arp Independent School District. Available as part of the SchoolMed program, Whole Child Physicals combine the standard preparticipation sports physical with a suite of wellness related offerings that will be provided to more than 10,000 students throughout the spring and summer.

Goodside Health partners with districts to bring on-demand telehealth and mental health services to schools at no cost to the district. These partnerships deliver equitable world-class care in the school nurse’s office, and their whole-child approach to care helps students live a healthier, happier, more engaged, and academically successful life. To learn more visit www.goodsidehealth.com. (PRNewsfoto/Goodside Health) (PRNewswire)

In-School Telehealth Leader Heads Back to Campus to Prepare Students for Extracurricular Activities and Wellness

"Sports physicals play a fundamental role in ensuring that students are medically ready to take part in the extracurricular activities they enjoy the most," said Matt Balthazar, Goodside Health Vice President of SchoolMed Operations. "By pairing the standard sports physical with a program that focuses on both physical and mental health and wellness, Whole Child Physicals are empowering students to lead healthier lives at as early an age as possible."

Goodside Health, the leading provider of in-school telehealth, virtual family care, and clinic-based pediatric urgent care, has enhanced the Whole Child Physicals program following a well-received inaugural campaign in 2021.

This year, Whole Child Physicals feature the standard sports preparticipation physical and services that focus on mental health, nutrition, and substance use, as well as others.

"The reception we received from our district partners last year inspired our team to enhance the program in a way that better meets the needs of the students and families we are so proud to serve through SchoolMed," added Balthazar.

Whole Child Physicals are available to all SchoolMed school district partners at no cost to the district and no cost to participating families. To learn more about Whole Child Physicals, logon to www.goodsidehealth.com/whole-child-physicals/.

About Goodside Health

Goodside Health is advancing the delivery of pediatric care by partnering with communities to provide access to physical health, mental health, and telehealth services at school, at home, and in the clinic. Relentless advocates for expanding access to care and promoting health equity, Goodside Health leverages a Whole-Child Approach to care and lives our purpose of closing gaps in children's healthcare through innovation and execution. To learn more about Goodside Health, please visit www.goodsidehealth.com.

