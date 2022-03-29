Equifax Launches New Integration with Apex® HCM

Leveraging The Work Number® Database to Deliver Digital Employment and Income Verifications for More Employers and Their Employees

ATLANTA, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a part of the company's continued effort to expand the benefits of automated verifications to businesses of all sizes, Equifax (NYSE: EFX) announced a new integration between The Work Number® and Apex® HCM , a leader in human capital management technology for payroll service bureaus.

Business owners often must fulfill HR functions such as providing verifiers with employment and income history for current or past employees who are applying for a home mortgage, an auto loan, social service benefits, or other financial services. With the new integration between Apex and The Work Number, business owners can spend less time responding to requests from verifiers and more time growing their businesses.

"Apex delivers great value to its customers by focusing on ease of use and efficiency," said Joe Muchnick, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Employer Services and Talent Solutions at Equifax Workforce Solutions. "Through this new integration with The Work Number, Apex payroll service bureau customers can now help their clients realize efficiencies in a whole new way, through employment and income verifications."

The Work Number database is the industry-leading, centralized commercial repository of income and employment data in the United States, with 136 million active payroll records. Its streamlined, transparent and automated service helps credentialed verifiers with permissible purpose complete the instant verifications that employees count on when applying for financial services or social service benefits.

"We're thrilled to provide our payroll technology to enable our service bureau customers in offering income and employment verifications to their employer customers," said Wes Muschara, Vice President of Product Management for Apex HCM. "The Work Number from Equifax is the type of value-added service that aligns with Apex principles of being the easiest to use and driving efficiencies for our service bureaus and their clients. The most important aspect of this partnership is the impact to the employee experience for all employees on our platform. They get the timely income and employment verifications needed to go about their personal financial lives."

The integrated verification service is available at no cost to Apex HCM clients. More information on The Work Number service can be found here .

About Equifax Inc.



At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 13,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 25 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com .

About Apex HCM

Apex® HCM is a market leader in licensing cloud-based payroll and HR software technology and over 300 payroll service firms and vendors nationally use Apex's technology as the core of their business foundation. Apex's customizable, comprehensive suite of products and services include payroll, payroll tax, human capital management, applicant tracking and onboarding, time and attendance, reporting, manager and employee self-service, ACA compliance, mobile apps, workers' compensation, payroll debit cards and other business management tools normally reserved for large enterprises, now available to any business size. Apex's cutting-edge, cloud-based technology allows its customers to effectively compete feature-for-feature with larger established firms while dramatically improving their workforce productivity.

