CoinShares named Best Bitcoin ETP Issuer

Firm wins accolade at 12th Annual ETF Express Awards for XBT Provider and CoinShares Physical ETP platforms

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinShares ("the Company") (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), Europe's largest digital asset investment firm with US$4.5bn in AUM, today announced that it has been named 'Best Bitcoin Issuer' at the 2022 ETF Express European awards.

Scott Schucht and Jennie Yang of CoinShares. Winner of the Best Bitcoin Issuer of the Year at the ETF Express Awards. (PRNewswire)

The awards are in their 12th year, with winners chosen by a combination of robust methodology, based on Trackinsight's data and peer review.

Townsend Lansing, Head of Product at CoinShares, commented, "We are delighted that our bitcoin ETPs have been recognised amongst an increasingly competitive landscape. Given that they are proxies for investor demand, metrics such as platform AUM and liquidity are looked at closely by institutions when making portfolio allocation decisions. Our ETPs have consistently outperformed when compared to the competition in this regard, and our long-standing and diverse client base is a testament to this."

CoinShares' ETP offering has expanded far beyond bitcoin in recent months, with the introduction of four innovative staked ETPs this year, bringing the total number of physically-backed products available to twelve. These new ETPs leverage CoinShares' technology platform Galata, providing simple exposure to proof-of-stake protocols and the rewards for participating in their security.

The most recent product - a physically-backed Solana ETP - was announced as part of a wider partnership with heavyweight cryptocurrency and derivative exchange FTX. This ETP is the first in the world to feature transparent staking rewards of 3.0% p.a. and a reduced management fee of 0.0% p.a..

CoinShares is Europe's largest digital asset investment firm, managing billions of assets on behalf of a global client base. Our mission is to expand access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that provide investors with trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

