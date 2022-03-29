BoostUp's forecasting platform continues to disrupt the RO&I space with 3X revenue growth in 2021, 100+ employees, and expansion into larger enterprise customers

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BoostUp.ai , recently named the Momentum Leader in Revenue Intelligence and Operations (RO&I) by G2, today announced $28.5 million in Series B funding, bringing its total capital raised to over $40 million. The round was led by NGP Capital with existing investors Canaan, Emergent, and BGV participating along with CROs and RevOps leaders from HashiCorp, Twilio, Apttus, and Datadog.

BoostUp.ai Raises $28.5M in Series B Funding, Named a Strong Performer in Revenue Operations and Intelligence Report by Independent Research Firm (PRNewswire)

In today's world, digital selling is the new norm, by 2025 80% of B2B sales interactions will be digital1, back-office CRMs, self-reported insights, and spreadsheets are no longer enough to achieve the coveted predictable revenue growth. Leading companies including Teradata, Udemy Iterable, Degreed, ContentSquare, and Workato use BoostUp's "Front Office" as their forecasting source of truth. BoostUp allows revenue teams to harness data from dozens of sources to drive pipeline and forecast accuracy, sales process standardization, boost seller and manager productivity, increase win rates, and achieve predictable revenue growth.

The latest round of investment follows BoostUp's second straight quarter as the Momentum Leader in the G2 Revenue Operations and Intelligence Grid and recently earned 29 badges and 13 #1 rankings across four categories; Best Results, Best Relationship with Customers, Most Implementable, and Most Usable Platform.

BoostUp is also proud to be named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Revenue Operations and Intelligence, Q1 2022 . In the report, Forrester stated that BoostUp has "built a comprehensive platform… and delivers an elegant, consistent user experience enabling customers to self-configure elements of the platform (e.g., metrics, hierarchies, views)." Additionally, Forrester noted: "A broad range of buyer and seller interactions are supported, and the infusion of buyer email and call sentiment into deal and engagement scores is a strong differentiator."

"In this era of digital selling, remote work, and multiple data sources, we were looking for a way to increase the productivity of our go-to-market teams and extract actionable insights from our sales data to achieve predictable and increased revenue growth", said Evan Randall, SVP Worldwide GTM Strategy & Operations at Teradata. "After extensively reviewing our options, we chose BoostUp for its flexible forecasting and pipeline management. We believe BoostUp is well equipped to handle the complexity of our business, ingest data from our internal data warehouse, support our teams' process compliance such as MEDDPICC, and provide context and next best actions all in one intuitive platform."

The investment will advance BoostUp's bold product roadmap and drive further innovation in more advanced forecasting capabilities, Revenue BI, mobile collaboration, expanded integrations, partnerships, and enterprise solution readiness.

"We are delighted to lead the investment in BoostUp.ai at this big inflection time in their growth. BoostUp's unified revenue data model and 'front office' assists leading-edge revenue teams to drive top-line revenue growth and has a highly innovative approach in this fast-growing Revenue Operations & Intelligence market," said Upal Basu, Partner at NGP Capital. "We were impressed with BoostUp's flexible and unstructured data architecture differentiation, their customer advocacy, market momentum and a highly customer-centric, experienced executive team. We look forward to working with the team to help further scale the company in large enterprises."

"Digitization of sales, the RevOps movement, and remote hybrid work has triggered a huge need for top-line impacting revenue platforms. BoostUp is on a mission to empower revenue teams with data in an intuitive "Front-Office'' platform built on top of our widely integrated revenue data warehouse" said Sharad Verma, co-founder and CEO of BoostUp. "This is just the beginning of the revenue tech category. Our culture of deeply partnering with our customers has helped us innovate faster than the market and made us the momentum leader in the RO&I category. We didn't set out to be the first, but we are setting out to be the best; in creating world-leading products and customer experiences."

To learn more about BoostUp's vision of RO&I and more about BoostUp.ai check out these additional resources:

Contact: Brandon Most, brandon@boostup.ai

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BoostUp.ai