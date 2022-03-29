Partnership extends additional resources and networking opportunities to Amy Wienands Real Estate agents in the Cedar Valley, Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amy Wienands Real Estate is taking its commitment to its agents, clients and community to the next level by partnering with global cloud-based brokerage eXp Realty, one of the fastest-growing real estate brokerages in North America. This provides a unique opportunity for new agents starting their careers as well as giving seasoned agents unparalleled tools to continue to grow.

Amy Wienands Real Estate Joins eXp Realty (PRNewswire)

After 20 years as an independent agent, Amy Wienands saw that the industry was changing, and the needs of the client were synonymous with that change. In 2013, Amy Wienands Real Estate became the Cedar Valley's only real estate team with a mission of putting clients and agents first. Through providing new training programs and resources to set them up for success, Amy Wienands Real Estate has consistently been ranked as one of the Top 100 Teams in the Nation, and Iowa's #1 team of REALTORS®. Starting with a staff of two, the team has grown to more than 45 full-time real estate professionals who specialize in every aspect of the real estate transaction.

"We actively work to attract and retain smart professionals with great ideas so we can continue to innovate for our clients," said Amy Wienands, president and CEO of Amy Wienands Real Estate. "We focus on a team approach so the best interest of our client is never compromised and our agents never feel like they are alone. By partnering with eXp Realty, we are elevating our exact same local market experts that we all know and love, and providing them with collaboration and training on a global scale."

Founded in 2009, eXp Realty provides an interactive community beyond a brick and mortar facility for agents to learn from global leaders, share knowledge and find new and innovative ways to better serve their clients. This partnership breaks boundaries, expands territories and allows agents to support each other from across the world.

"This partnership is all about supporting our agents. Our clients will still get the same great service they've come to expect from this local team," Wienands said. "We're excited about the resources that will allow our team to better serve the community. Our brand, our team and our approach to real estate will remain unchanged. Amy Wienands Real Estate is now simply powered by a global force in the real estate industry."

For more information, please contact Amy Wienands at amy@amywienands.com or call (319) 269-2477.

About Amy Wienands Real Estate:

Amy Wienands Real Estate is a real estate agency based in Waterloo, Iowa. With a team of 45 people, each person takes pride in working obsessively for their clients in the Cedar Valley. Learn more at amywienands.com.

About eXp Realty:

eXp Realty is one of the world's fastest-growing real estate brokerages reaching agents in 14 different countries. Their cloud-based platform reaches more than 60,000 real estate professionals looking for tools, knowledge and a collaborative community. Learn more at exprealty.com.

Media Contact: Amy Wienands

Phone Number: (319) 269-2477

Email: amy@amywienands.com

amywienands.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amy Wienands Real Estate