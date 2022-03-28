Magris Talc Announces Price Increase

DENVER, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Magris Talc USA, Inc. and Magris Talc Canada Inc. (collectively "Magris Talc") announced today, that effective May 1, 2022, it will increase prices for its products by up to 17.5%.

Magris Talc (CNW Group/Magris Talc)
This price increase is being issued in response to the current high inflationary environment and continued extraordinary and unexpected increases in several input costs including pallets, energy, packaging and logistics. These actions are necessary to ensure that Magris Talc can continue to reliably supply customers with its quality talc products.

About Magris Talc

Magris Talc supplies approximately 50 percent of the North American market from its three mines and six processing facilities in Canada and the United States. Its products are used as critical inputs and play a large role in helping to reduce carbon emissions in a variety of industrial applications.

