FINPAY COMPLETES $15 MILLION GROWTH ROUND LED BY PEAKSPAN CAPITAL TO EXPAND PATIENT ENGAGEMENT AND FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

PHILADELPHIA, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinPay Holdings, Inc., a recognized leader in patient engagement and financial management, announced today it has closed a $15 million growth round. The round was led by PeakSpan Capital, a New York and San Mateo, California-based leader in growth-stage software investing, and with investor Montreux Growth Partners, a leader in healthcare growth investing. This latest funding provides strategic capital to fuel exponential growth and accelerated product and technology innovation. FinPay's revenue has grown more than 360% in the last two years and continues to accelerate the number of clients and patients supported by FinPay's innovative solution.

In a world where out-of-pocket medical expenses are rising, FinPay offers a solution to healthcare providers and patients

FinPay's patient engagement and financial management platform provide a technology-enabled, fully managed solution that improves patient education and engagement, fueled by proprietary technology-driven patient analytics, to maximize patient satisfaction and capture patient financial responsibility.

"FinPay has experienced accelerating growth over the last two years due to our focus and investment in our proprietary analytics, data-driven technology, fully managed patient engagement and financial responsibility platform. This unique solution has allowed us to provide game-changing financial improvements to providers in the behavioral health and acute care markets. We are excited that PeakSpan Capital, a recognized leader in growth-stage software investing, has decided to invest in FinPay and join our Board of Directors to help us continue to improve the patient financial experience," said Tim Kowalski, president and CEO of FinPay Holdings, Inc. "We are equally pleased that Montreux Growth Partners, who first invested in FinPay in November 2020, has increased their investment as part of this round and continues to share our goal of driving higher value to Behavioral Health and Acute Care providers."

"FinPay attacks one of the most pernicious, opaque and costly pain points in healthcare today, the payment," said Jack Freeman, partner of PeakSpan Capital. "In a world where out-of-pocket medical expenses are rising at an alarming rate, FinPay's solution has become increasingly relevant, driving immense value for both healthcare providers and patients. We're privileged to be backing such a seasoned management team with a strong vision, innovative technology platform and disruptive approach that will redefine how providers attack patient financial management and engagement."

"Montreux is very pleased with the tremendous progress Tim and the FinPay Team have made since our initial investment in November 2020. FinPay's unique combination of technology and a fully managed solution have positioned them to become a dominant player in the world of patient engagement and financial responsibility. We are delighted to welcome PeakSpan Capital to the FinPay Team as we scale the business to the next level," said Daniel K. Turner III, managing partner of Montreux Growth Partners.

FinPay is committed to solving the affordability crisis in healthcare by enhancing the patient financial experience through pre-care engagement, expanding healthcare financial literacy, advocating for cost transparency, and offering affordable payment options to maximize patient payments, affordable access to care and greater patient satisfaction. To learn more, visit www.FinPay.com.

PeakSpan Capital is a growth equity firm based in New York City and San Mateo. Having partnered with over 30 high-growth software businesses and with $1.5B+ in AUM, PeakSpan's mission is to be the partner of choice for growth-stage entrepreneurial teams who are building amazing software targeted at business buyers of all sizes. PeakSpan combines deep domain expertise within a select number of themes with a homegrown, proprietary technology platform providing visibility into company and market performance, to help disruptive entrepreneurs drive resilient, risk-adjusted value creation. To learn more about PeakSpan Capital and its portfolio, please visit www.peakspancapital.com.

Montreux is dedicated to making growth capital investments in category-leading companies with products, technologies, and services advancing health. Montreux has invested in more than 60 companies across multiple funds. Within healthcare IT, Montreux has built a strong track record with leading companies such as MINDBODY (IPO, acquired by Vista Equity Partners), Kareo, TigerConnect (acquired by Vista Equity Partners) and FinPay. For more information, please visit www.mepvc.com.

