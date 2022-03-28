DoodyCalls Pet Waste Removal to Scoop Poop in Henderson

The new location provides dog waste removal services to residents and communities of all sizes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DoodyCalls, a nationwide leader in pet waste removal services, is growing its footprint in the pooper scooper industry with the opening of an office in Henderson, Nevada. DoodyCalls currently cleans up in over 57 territories across 23 states and has been named the number-one pet waste removal franchise in the United States by Entrepreneur Magazine's annual Franchise 500 list.

Zachary Crump, Eddie Scott, and Alfonso Tyler met while serving in the United States Army National Guard. After a decade of service and creating a strong bond, the three decided to scoop together to support their respective families and create a unique opportunity to own their own business. After recent deployments overseas, the friends decided it was time to start something of their own.

"Our team is honored to join the DoodyCalls family and expand their footprint to Henderson," said Zachary Crump, co-owner and operator of DoodyCalls of Henderson. "Through our years in the service, we have perfected the art of teamwork and we are excited to leverage that into a way to serve our community while building a business."

Crump's father initially brought the DoodyCalls idea to him and he knew that he wanted to go into business with people he could trust. After teaming up with Scott and Tyler, their journey to big business began. Never forgetting their roots, in the near future the trio also plans to give back to their fellow veteran heroes through community drives, military discounts, and charitable initiatives.

"The team leading the Henderson franchise is dynamic, tenacious, and driven to success," said Jacob D'Aniello, COO and founder of DoodyCalls. "Our team at DoodyCalls is confident they will have a profitable and success outing in Nevada."

The Henderson team's DoodyCalls franchise will service the following areas:Henderson, Boulder City, Jean, Laughlin, Cal Nev Ari, Searchlight, Sloan, Las Vegas, and other areas in Clark County.

The scoop on what DoodyCalls offers:

For residential dog owners, DoodyCalls provides dog waste pickup, brown spot treatment and deodorizing services.

For communities and parks, DoodyCalls designs, sells, installs, services and maintains common areas, pet waste stations, equipment and supplies.

To learn more about the Henderson franchise location, please visit https://www.doodycalls.com/henderson. DoodyCalls is currently seeking poop scoop franchise operators who align with the brand's values of humility, ethical leadership, integrity, respect, and providing the best service experience possible. To learn more about franchise opportunities or to find a local service technician, visit https://www.doodycalls.com/locations/.

About Doody Calls

DoodyCalls was founded in 2000 by Jacob and Susan D'Aniello in the Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington DC. In 2004, the company began franchising its pet waste removal business nationwide and established corporate headquarters in Charlottesville, VA. DoodyCalls provides service to 23 states and the District of Columbia with dog waste pickup with consumer and industrial services. For more information about Doody Calls, visit www.doodycalls.com.

