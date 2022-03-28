CNSI Appraised at CMMI Level 4 for Products and Federal Programs

Capability Maturity Model Integration appraisal affirms CNSI follows data-driven management practices that support predictable quality and performance outcomes for our clients

MCLEAN, Va., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNSI, a leading provider of Medicaid Enterprise Systems (MES) that help state and federal clients improve health outcomes and reduce costs, announced today that its products and federal program divisions have been appraised at Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®) Level 4 for Development. With this designation, CNSI stands among a select few U.S.-based healthcare technology developers of our size to achieve this level of process maturity.

CMMI is a global capability improvement model that helps organizations develop, benchmark, and strengthen their processes to improve business performance. The model consists of five levels of progressive maturity. Companies appraised at Maturity Level 4 adhere to quantitative, data-driven management practices that support objective risk analysis and modeling to deliver predictable quality and performance outcomes.

"Achieving CMMI Level 4 is a significant milestone for any company but especially significant in the public sector healthcare space, given that few companies of our size have achieved this level of program maturity," said Todd Stottlemyer, CEO, CNSI. "This third-party validation underscores CNSI's unwavering commitment to following processes that will consistently deliver predictable and repeatable outcomes that help our clients achieve their goals."

In 2021, CNSI's quality management system also achieved ISO-9001:2015 certification, which demonstrates the company's commitment to standardization, continual improvement, and a strong client focus.

"Taken together, CNSI's CMMI-4 appraisal and ISO:9001 certification demonstrate our team's tenacious 'measure twice, cut once' approach that enables us to deliver quality products and solutions faster than our competitors," said Bob McCord, President and Chief Operating Officer, CNSI. "That approach is evidenced by our 19-month implementation of Wyoming's Medicaid Benefit Management System, which set the record in October 2021 as the industry's fastest go-live ever."

CNSI's products include our signature evoBrix X™ suite, supporting claims adjudication and provider and consumer engagement for public sector healthcare clients. Our federal clients include the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Labor, and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for whom CNSI's Encounter Data Processing System (EDPS) solution processes more than 1.3 billion annual Medicare Advantage encounters.

CNSI's CMMI appraisal was performed by Entinex.

About CNSI

CNSI delivers a broad range of health information technology enterprise solutions and customizable products to a diverse base of state and federal agencies in the United States. CNSI aligns, builds, and manages innovative, high-quality, cost-effective solutions that help clients achieve their mission, enhance business performance, reduce costs, and improve the health of individuals and communities. Headquartered in the United States with a major technology center in Chennai, India, CNSI employs a world-class team of technologists, program managers, and subject matter experts with large-scale, mission-critical information technology implementation experience. Learn more at www.cns-inc.com.

