ASHFORD SETS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATES

DALLAS, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC) ("Ashford" or the "Company") today announced details for the release of its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Ashford plans to issue its earnings release for the first quarter after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, and will host a conference call on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (201) 689-8263. A replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, May 12, 2022, by dialing (412) 317-6671 and entering the confirmation number, 13727685.

The live broadcast of Ashford's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.ashfordinc.com on Thursday, May 5, 2022, beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.

Ashford is an alternative asset management company with a portfolio of strategic operating businesses that provides global asset management, investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors.

