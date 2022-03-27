Anycubic Unveils Kobra Series and Anycubic Photon M3 Series of 3D Printers

SHENZHEN, China, March 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anycubic, a leading 3D printer manufacturer, today announced its Anycubic Kobra series and Anycubic Photon M3 series of 3D printers, featuring leading-edge Anycubic LeviQ auto bed leveling technology and Anycubic LighTurbo matrix light source that provides a radically improved user-friendly experience and superb print details.

"Anycubic's brand-new Kobra series will debut two variations — Kobra and Kobra Max. With integrated structure and modular design, the Kobra series of 3D printers allow users to easily assemble the machine without requiring any soldering or complex mechanical assembly,'' said James Ouyang, Vice President of Anycubic. "To further simplify the leveling process, we upgraded the automatic calibration system to Anycubic LeviQ auto bed leveling with 25 points. It will eliminate the need to calibrate the printer manually, making it easier to level your printer and yield more consistent results."

Anycubic Kobra 3D printer makes printing easy

The Kobra 3D printer comes with an integrated direct extruder, which allows the machine to quickly push filament into the nozzle, providing reliable extrusion and easy retraction. In addition, the textured flexible spring steel sheet design can make 3D printed models more resistant and easier to remove.

Anycubic Kobra Max opens up the possibility of creating larger prints

The Kobra Max 3D printer features a build volume of 17.7 x 15.7 x 15.7 in. / 45 x 40 x 40 cm (HWD), which enables large-scale objects to be printed and the fun of releasing creativity to be explored. With the stable double Z-axis, the Kobra Max offers a more stable operation and even print.

"The Anycubic Photon M3 series will include three versions: Anycubic Photon M3, Anycubic Photon M3 Plus, and Anycubic Photon M3 Max. We have redefined the UV light of these resin 3D printers with the Anycubic LighTurbo matrix light source. With bright LED lights and a high light transmittance screen, the Photon M3 series can give a higher uniformity of light and strong light energy, thus producing great print details and faster print speed. In addition, the M3 series will continue to be equipped with laser engraved print platforms and replaceable anti-scratch film to contribute to higher print success rates and a longer screen service life," added James Ouyang.

Anycubic Photon M3 3D printer offers a surprising amount of bang for customers' buck

As an entry-level resin 3D printer for beginners, the Anycubic Photon M3 comes with a build volume of 18.0 x 16.4 x 10.2 cm (HWD). It is equipped with a 7.6-inch 4K+ monochrome LCD screen and 400:1 contrast ratio. The Photon M3 printer can print models with more precise edges and corners.

Anycubic Photon M3 Plus helps with the exploration of fun by remotely controlling and monitoring the 3D printing process

Apart from featuring an Anycubic LighTurbo matrix light source and 9.25'' 6K exposure screen, the Anycubic Photon M3 Plus is also equipped with an Anycubic Auto Resin Filler. It can provide a resin backup whenever needed for the duration of printing, thus allaying concerns about running out of resin mid-print. Anycubic Photon M3 Plus is also the first machine that can support Anycubic Cloud. By connecting with Anycubic Cloud, the printing process of the Photon M3 plus 3D printer can be remotely controlled and monitored.

Anycubic Photon M3 Max helps with realizing creativity with its large build volume and outstanding printing details

Anycubic Photon M3 Max is the most anticipated model in this product launch for its 13.6" 7K monochrome screen and 6,480 x 3,600 pixel resolution. The large print volume of 30.0 x 29.8 x 16.4 cm (HWD) offers ample space for creativity. Anycubic Photon M3 Max is also equipped with the Anycubic Auto Resin Filler to prevent running out of resin in mid-print.

Anycubic also introduced the Water-Wash Resin+ series to reduce users' costs in cleaning the prints. The resins are less odorous and can be washed in water without requiring isopropyl alcohol (IPA). This makes post-processing easier and reduces harm to the environment. In addition, the company has released Anycubic AirPure to reduce the odor produced from resin 3D printers and provides users with efficient purification and lasting freshness. Anycubic also announced its first-ever concept 3D printer, Anycubic Photon Nex. It marks the company's breakthrough exploration in speed, smart printing, and science-fiction-inspired design and establishes the foundation for Anycubic's future 3D printers with new functions and designs.

Pricing and availability:

Anycubic Photon M3 Max will begin pre-sales on March 28 from the official Anycubic store. The other four 3D printers will be available on the same day also from the official Anycubic store, Anycubic AliExpress store, Anycubic eBay store, and Anycubic Amazon store. Price details are as follows:

Anycubic Kobra starts from US$299

Anycubic Kobra Max starts from US$539

Anycubic Photon M3 starts from US$299

Anycubic Photon M3 Plus starts from US$699

Anycubic Photon M3 Max pre-sale for US$1,099

About Anycubic

Anycubic is a leading company in the 3D printing industry specializing in 3D printer R&D, manufacturing and sales, providing many affordable, high-performance, and smart printers for different customers, consumers, hobbyists, schools, and product designers. Since its establishment in 2015, we have been committed to propelling 3D printing technology to enable people from all walks of life to unleash their imagination and turn creativity into reality.

